The 18th Annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic returns this week

The 18th annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic returns to Lawrence this week, now having raised over $2 Million dollars for local families battling pediatric.

This year’s game features many of Bill Self’s most prominent National Champions from the 2008 and 2022 NCAA title teams, like Mario Chalmers, Brandon Rush, Sasha Kaun, Russell Robinson, and Sherron Collins of ’08 and Ochai Agbaji, Christian Braun, Jalen Wilson, Mitch Lightfoot, and Chris Teahan of ’22.

Other returning stars like Greg Ostertag, Svi Mykhailiuk, Keith Langford, Elijah Johnson, and Travis Releford will all be back representing their respective Final Four teams, and then there’s an impressive list of newcomers as well.

Jacque Vaughn, Zeke Mayo, football All-American Joe Dineen, and Jayhawk volleyball legend Ainise Havili will all make their Roundball debuts as well.

For tickets, please visit the 23rd Street Brewery in Lawrence. For Jayhawk fans around the rest of the state, Johnny’s Tavern has you covered in Wichita, Topeka, Olathe, and Prairie Village.

For more information on this year’s game, the Roundball beneficiary children, how to watch on TV, or how you can donate to the cause, please visit RockChalkRoundballClassic.com

A Story Of Hope

In 2009, Brian Hanni created the Rock Chalk Roundball Classic as a benefit for the family of Brandon White, a Lawrence youth pastor who had lost his life to cancer. Brian is a long-time KU broadcaster and currently the “Voice of the Jayhawks.” Hanni wanted to use his platform in Kansas Athletics to remind former KU stars of the position of influence they still have even after their days at Allen Fieldhouse are over. His new project attracted many former KU basketball players, who returned to play or coach in the game. Fans were given the opportunity to see Kansas basketball legends they admired in a close-up and intimate environment at the same time they were raising money to benefit Brandon’s family. Along with the game, the Roundball Classic also offered a silent auction including autographed and limited-edition memorabilia donated by former KU players and coaches.

After the success of the initial game, the Rock Chalk Roundball Classic continued as an annual event. Because Brandon White’s passion was children and his fight was cancer, the Roundball Classic shifted its focus to benefiting families battling pediatric cancer or other challenging illnesses, and has raised over $1,042,000 for those families. 109 former KU basketball players have returned to play in the Classic to date, including 17 NBA draft picks and three NBA champions. In addition, three members of the 2008 KU Orange Bowl team, a former WBC Welterweight Champion, an ESPN SportsCenter anchor and a winner of Survivor have volunteered to play.

The Rock Chalk Roundball Classic has helped more than 40 families to date. We hope through expanded awareness, player participation, and personal donations, we can continue to grow and exceed our goals for years to come