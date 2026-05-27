The first three Kansas football kickoff times have been released

The 2026 Kansas football season is now 100 days away, and the Big 12 Conference released kickoff times and television information for the Jayhawks first three games of the year.

KU will open the season Friday, Sept. 4 at home against Long Island at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m., with the game airing on ESPNU.

The following week, the second year of the renewed rivalry kicks off with Missouri in the StorageMart Border Showdown on Friday, Sept. 11. The nationally televised matchup will kick off at 7 p.m. on FOX in Lawrence.

The Kansas-Missouri rivalry dates back to 1891 and has been played 121 times, tied for the 10th-most played rivalry in college football history. It will be the first meeting between the schools in Lawrence since 2005. Kansas won the last meeting at home 13-3.

The Jayhawks hold a 26-16-3 edge against Missouri in games played in Lawrence.

The next game will go across the ocean on Saturday, Sept. 19 when Kansas plays Arizona State in the Union Jack Classic at Wembley Stadium in London. The game against the Sun Devils will begin at 11 a.m. and be shown on FS1. It will be the first international game in Kansas football history and the first college football game ever played at Wembley Stadium.

The Union Jack Classic will count as a home game for the Jayhawks. In a release from KU, officials also announced that another major update regarding the Union Jack Classic is expected sometime within the next month.

(all times listed are central time)