The Jayhawks rally in the ninth, take the series from Kansas State

Coming from behind has been a trademark of the Kansas baseball team, but Saturday’s win over Kansas State may have been one of the biggest comeback wins of the season for the Jayhawks.

No. 16 Kansas erased a late deficit with a five-run ninth inning to beat Kansas State, 10-8, clinching the series at Tointon Family Stadium. The win moved Kansas to 32-11 overall and extended their lead in the conference to three games while marking a sixth straight league series win.

KU has won 16 of their last 17 games, and this one did not come easy. After falling behind early, the Jayhawks kept chipping away and finally broke through in the eighth inning, scoring three runs to take a 5-3 lead behind timely hits and a Wildcat error.

But the momentum flipped again in the bottom of the inning. Kansas State answered with a two-out, five-run surge to move in front 8-5, putting Kansas three outs from a loss.

[KU run-rules KSU in game one]

That’s when the Jayhawks leaned on a trait that has defined their season.

Kansas opened the ninth with traffic on the bases, and Tyson LeBlanc delivered an RBI single to trim the deficit. Ballinger followed with one of the biggest at-bats of the season, fouling off several pitches before driving a three-run homer the opposite way to left field.

“It’s a gritty team, man,” Brady Ballinger said. “A bunch of us are JUCO transfers, a bunch of us come from a place where you don’t get a lot of resources and stuff. It’s just grit. We’re used to it, we’re made in it and you see it. You can see we always make comebacks. We’re pretty good at that.”

Two batters later, Tyson Owens added a solo shot for insurance, capping the five-run inning and the eventual final score.

“What a game,” head coach Dan Fitzgerald said. “Really, really good K-State team. Dangerous lineup and they did a great job today. We were able to stay in it. We talk all the time about sticking to the process and just treating each pitch as its own.”

Kansas stayed within striking distance thanks to another steady outing from Dominic Voegele, who worked six innings and allowed three runs while striking out five. Riane Ritter added a scoreless inning of relief, and Toby Scheidt closed the door with a clean ninth to finish it off.

“It’s really fun when you see a group of college guys buy into something and live it out,” Fitzgerald said. “Winning ugly is just as good as winning clean sometimes.”