Travis Goff expects KU to compete at the highest levels

Kansas athletic director Travis Goff looked back on his path into sports administration going back to his junior year at the KU. Talking about several topics on the Jayhawker Podcast he said he entered the journalism school while also working as a student employee in athletics.

Goff’s connection to Kansas sports started long before that. He pointed to the 1988 season as the first moment that truly hooked him as a KU fan, followed by the late-1990s teams led by Paul Pierce under coach Roy Williams. Growing up attending games at Allen Fieldhouse he said left a lasting impression.

He covered several topics from rebuilding the football stadium to navigating NIL and revenue share and success in the classroom.

Stadium to be 80% complete by August

Goff said the transformation of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium shows how far the department’s priorities have progressed since his arrival, shifting from rebuilding to long-term investment in facilities and growth.

“When I arrived in 2021, the focus wasn’t the stadium,” Goff said. “The focus was building the foundation — hiring a football coach, aligning support structures, strengthening the program.”

That groundwork made way for the biggest project in Kansas athletics history, with construction now moving from the west side to the east side of the stadium. Goff said the scope of the project — including major upgrades to Anderson Family Football Complex, has required careful planning and continued fundraising for resources across all sports.

“We announced the project in August 2023, and by August 2026 we’ll be about 80 percent a new stadium with dramatic upgrades to the Anderson Family Football Complex,” he said. “We’re working with urgency, making sure we finish it right and continue fundraising so it doesn’t impact support for programs.”

Competing with revenue share and NIL

Balancing those investments while navigating the NIL landscape has added another challenge. Goff acknowledged that, but emphasized Kansas has never changed course in its commitment to support football and basketball.

“It’s a challenge, but we’ve never once questioned investing in both football and basketball at an elite level,” he said. “Not everything happens perfectly at the same time, but we’re committed to both. We’re funding revenue share, adapting NIL strategy, and continuing to invest across the department. Everyone in college athletics is navigating this.”

Even as college athletics continues to shift, Goff said Kansas remains focused on steady progress instead chasing every trend. Increased parity has created opportunity for programs to improve.

“You have to pay attention, but you can’t get fixated,” Goff said. “We stay focused on what we’re doing at KU — today, tomorrow, and long term. There’s more parity now. Indiana’s football season showed that opportunity exists beyond just a handful of programs. Basketball has more parity too. We focus on improving in the margins — that’s where you win now.”

Success in the classroom, moving forward

While facilities and competitiveness remain the focus, academics continue to be a success within the department. Goff pointed to record-setting classroom success from last semester.

“We’ve had record-breaking GPAs, over 80 percent of student-athletes above a 3.0, and an unprecedented number of 4.0s,” he said. “Transfer student-athletes are coming in academically strong and leaving with Kansas degrees. Ultimately, it’s about what KU helps create for them after athletics.”

Goff has several recent hires that have had successful starts. He was asked what he looks for during the hiring process. For Goff, resumes matter, but character and culture often make the difference.

“Every resume has ups and downs,” he said. “The differentiator is great people. Are they going to embrace KU, build culture, pour into student-athletes, and be leaders in the community? Those traits matter just as much, if not more, than wins and losses.”

Looking ahead, Goff encouraged KU fans to view the future with confidence even with all of the changes taking place. From Allen Fieldhouse to Rock Chalk Park, he said Kansas athletics remains strong.

“Don’t overreact to the climate of college athletics. KU can absolutely compete at the highest levels — unequivocally,” he said. “There’s so much good happening, even with NIL and the portal. Look at stories like Melvin Council, that’s what college sports is about. The magic of Allen Fieldhouse hasn’t gone anywhere. Walk into that building, go to Rock Chalk Park, go to the stadium — the college spirit is alive and well.”

“And yes, every once in a while I have to remind myself to embrace the change and keep putting the best foot forward for the University of Kansas.”