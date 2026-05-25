Travis Goff hopes to keep Dan Fitzgerald around for a long time

As Kansas baseball continues one of the best seasons in program history under Dan Fitzgerald, speculation has already started surrounding outside interest in the Jayhawks head coach. But athletic director Travis Goff made it clear last week that Kansas intends to be aggressive in keeping Fitzgerald in Lawrence for the long term.

Goff said his confidence begins with the personal relationship the two have built going back to the process when he was interviewing Fitzgerald.

“Again, it starts just with the relationship, human to human, man to man, so to speak,” Goff said. “The connection we have goes back before even the hire, him being here at KU.”

[Jayhawks set to host NCAA regional, will start on Friday]

Kansas moved quickly a year ago to solidify their commitment to Fitzgerald and the baseball program. Almost exactly this time last year Goff met with Fitzgerald on a new deal.

“Then it goes back to a year ago,” Goff said. “We didn’t say let’s do something to check a box. We said we’re doing something for the long haul to make a statement and invest in this program and the staff.”

The success on the field has increased the momentum surrounding Kansas baseball. The Jayhawks won the outright Big 12 regular season title and the conference tournament championship.

Aggressive pitch to donors and fan to support baseball

Goff said Kansas plans are underway to continue the support for Fitzgerald and the baseball program.

“You look at that contract, my hope is it certainly won’t be the last one with Dan Fitzgerald at the helm,” Goff said. “It was long haul. Let’s lock this thing in.”

Goff launched an aggressive fundraising push last week. He has publicly encouraged donors and supporters to help continue building the infrastructure and facilities around Fitzgerald.

Goff said the early support has exceeded expectations.

“It’s been off the charts,” Goff said. “We’ve had multiple gifts of six figures or more, just that have naturally come in through that effort.”

Goff said supporters have stepped up and some of those efforts will be made public soon and they plan to keep that momentum going.

“We’re going to announce some of those gifts, and then we’re going to help use them as catalysts to drive more support back to Kansas baseball,” Goff said.

Kansas has already begun expanding the seating around Hoglund Ballpark for the NCAA Regional and there have been continued discussion about upgrading facilities.

Goff hopes to see the combination of fan support and donor investment. His plan is to stay ahead of the curve and reward Fitzgerald for what he has built since arriving at Kansas.

“Now we’ll continue to be proactive and jump out the front,” Goff said. “Not because of some narrative or the landscape, but because that’s what is earned and that’s what they have warranted, created and built here.”

Goff answers questions on Fitzgerald, hosting a regional