Trey Lathan looking forward to his third trip to London

Kansas linebacker Trey Lathan knows the trip to London this fall will be a first-time experience for many of his teammates. For Lathan, it will be like another London trip.

The returning linebacker, who led Kansas in tackles last season and is expected to be one of the leaders of the Jayhawks’ defense again this year, will make his third trip to London. The Jayhawks will face Arizona State in the Union Jack Classic at Wembley Stadium in Week 3.

Lathan said at the Big 12 Media Days he is excited about the opportunity to play in a well-known venue.

“I don’t know much, but I know it’s pretty iconic,” Lathan said. “A lot of soccer, a lot of history has been made there. So, we’re excited to go out there and play.”

The matchup will be the first major college football game played in London. Lathan said he’s still processing the opportunity.

“You know, it’s just a blessing,” Lathan said. “Us and Arizona State being picked, the first two teams to be able to play the first college football game out there. It’s just a feeling that we haven’t really processed yet.

“You know, just showing the British what American football really is. Their football is different but showing them that we really compete is something that a lot of people wake up on Saturdays looking forward to.”

The Jayhawks won’t spend the entire trip preparing for football. Head coach Lance Leipold has planned time for the team to experience some of London’s landmarks. Lathan said that will be special for teammates who have never traveled overseas.

“With Coach Leipold, we actually got two days where we’re designated to go out to the River Thames, look over the bridge, and we’re going to go out to Buckingham Palace as well,” Lathan said. “A lot of our teammates have never been overseas, so they’re looking forward to hopefully watching the changing of the guards.”

Lathan is very familiar with London

One surprise that came out during the interview was that Lathan has already visited London twice.

His first trip came while he was playing at West Virginia as part of the Chambers Elite Climbers program. The second was a standard trip across the ocean, giving him much experience in the area than most of his teammates.

“The first time was with West Virginia,” Lathan said. “We had a group called Chambers Elite Climbers. And then the second time, I just went out there for vacation.”

When reporters joked that he might become Kansas’ tour guide by helping teammates navigate the city, Lathan laughed and agreed.

The trip to London is something Lathan is looking forward to, but once the sightseeing is over, his focus will quickly return to football. After finishing last season as Kansas’ leading tackler, he said the Jayhawks’ biggest priority is finishing games and taking the next step as a team.

“We’re just looking to achieve, just going out there playing hard from the start to the finish,” Lathan said. “We left a lot of games on the table because we weren’t able to finish. But we’re just going to go into every game looking to finish games and hopefully make it further than 13 games. So that’s the goal when we go out there.”