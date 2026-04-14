Trey Lathan reaping benefits of staying at Kansas

During the offseason, Trey Lathan announced that he would be entering the transfer portal. However, two weeks later, Lathan announced that he was going to stay at Kansas for his senior season.

Lathan had a decision to make following an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention season in 2025. The Jayhawks’ leading tackler decided to explore what opportunities may lie in the portal. However, he determined that Kansas was the right fit for him.

“Just wanted to see what was the best opportunity for me,” Lathan said. “You know, transfer portal, you got a lot of resources. People use a lot of resources. So, just wanted to see what was out there for me. And, you know, decided to come back, talk to Coach Simpson, Leipold. Decided it was the best opportunity, best scheme, best fit.”

Lathan was transparent with the staff throughout the portal process. He said he had multiple conversations with linebackers coach Chris Simpson and Lance Leipold, keeping them informed. Lathan said he was welcomed back to Kansas with open arms.

“There was no animosity about it, especially because I was transparent throughout the whole process,” Lathan said. “They respected that. And, you know, they came back and welcomed me back with open arms, you know, and I’m happy to be here.”

Lathan having a productive spring, growing as a leader

Lathan has picked up right where he left off since returning to Lawrence for his second season as a Jayhawk. The linebacker has tallied strong numbers throughout his career, but he’s expected to reach another level in 2026.

“Whe things that we kind of promoted at Trey is kind of what’s come to fruition now, which is year two in a system really picking up where he left off,” Simpson said. “Obviously was very productive for us a year ago. And to be able to take his knowledge of what we’re doing and take another step and really improve his game, I think he’s doing that and doing a very good job of it.”

On the field, Lathan said the biggest area he wants to grow in is his run fits. However, Lathan also wants to showcase growth as a leader.

Lathan is one of few returners at linebacker for Kansas, and easily the one with the most game experience. The Jayhawks added five linebackers through the portal, so Lathan has been used as a resource for the newcomers.

“It’s a lot of people that come to ask me questions and stuff like that,” Lathan said. “I’m not really a vocal guy, but, you know, especially the season we’re about to have, the season we need to have, I gotta take those next steps to, you know, be a leader and lead this team, hopefully have a great fall.”