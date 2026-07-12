Tyson LeBlanc and Dom Voegele taken on day one of MLB draft

Kansas had two players come off the board on the opening day of the 2026 MLB Draft as Tyson LeBlanc and Dominic Voegele were selected on Saturday.

LeBlanc was taken by the Detroit Tigers with the 61st overall pick in the second round, while Voegele went to the Baltimore Orioles with the 82nd overall selection in the third round.

The two picks continue the success Kansas has enjoyed under head coach Dan Fitzgerald. In four seasons, Fitzgerald and his staff have produced 21 professional players, including 11 MLB Draft selections. LeBlanc and Voegele also became the fourth and fifth Jayhawks to be drafted in the top 10 rounds over the last three years.

LeBlanc put together one of the best seasons in program history during his only year in Lawrence. He became the highest-drafted position player in Kansas history and the second-highest overall draft pick the program has ever produced.

The First Team All-American hit .341 with a school-record 25 home runs, 69 RBIs, 87 hits and 11 stolen bases while starting every game at shortstop.

“Tyson is a special player but an ever better human being,” Fitzgerald said. “Detroit got a guy who’s going to be a leader in their organization for a long time. Tyson is the most complete competitor I’ve ever coached and left an incredible imprint on KU Baseball.”

Voegele also leaves Kansas among the best pitchers in school history. The right-hander became the highest-drafted pitcher in program history after spending three seasons as a starter.

This past season, he earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors while setting the school single-season record with 120 strikeouts. He finished his career with 289 strikeouts, the second-most in Kansas history.

“Dom carried us on the mound for three years,” Fitzgerald said. “He never missed a start and never missed an opportunity to make the people around him better. Dom is incredibly gifted and is just getting started. I can’t wait to watch his career. He’s an all-time great Jayhawk.”

Other Kansas players are hoping to see their names called today. Rounds 5-20 will conclude today.