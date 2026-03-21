Watch Bill Self, players react after Kansas holds off California Baptist

Kansas head coach Bill Self along with Darryn Peterson and Tre White were at the table following the Jayhawks win over California Baptist.

Self started the press conference with an opening statement and Peterson and White took questions. Self closed out the media session talking with reporters about hanging for a win after California Baptist mounted a comeback.

“They say survive and advance. And that’s what we did,” Self said. “I actually thought we were pretty darn good for about 25 minutes, and then went stale for about eight and then was really poor the last seven. We just played not to lose and weren’t very aggressive.

See everything they had to say after the game.