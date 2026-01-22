WATCH: Bill Self talks health of Darryn Peterson, KSU, and more
On Thursday afternoon, Jamari McDowell met with the media to preview the Kansas State game and more. McDowell was asked about facing the Wildcats in...
There were several position groups that helped their room through the transfer portal. But none may have been as impactful as the running back group....
On Monday night, Kansas head coach Bill Self was taken to LMH Health by ambulance after feeling under the weather late in the day. In a release sent...
The Big 12 Conference released Kansas football’s complete 2026 schedule on Wednesday. The Jayhawks will play six games at David Booth Kansas Memorial...
Landyn Watson arrived in Lawrence with a good idea what he was looking for in his final college stop. After playing at TCU, Marshall and most...
Melvin Council, the 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard from Rochester, N.Y., made two of the biggest plays of the game late against Colorado, which allowed...
For the first time in conference play this season, Kansas experienced what it feels like to win on the road. On Tuesday night, the Jayhawks defeated...
In defeating Colorado, 75-69 on Tuesday night, No. 19 Kansas (14-5; 4-2) secured its first conference road win of the season in Boulder. Minutes...
Jacque Vaughn led Kansas to its first Big 12 road win of the season, holding off a feisty Colorado team for a 75-69 win late in Boulder on Tuesday....
No. 19 Kansas and Colorado are closing in on tipoff from the CU Events Center. The game will be televised on ESPN at 10:00 p.m. (Central). To...
Kansas added another piece to its secondary with the signing of Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman, a defensive back who signed after playing his last two...
Kansas baseball made its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014 during a record-setting 2025 season. As the calendar turns to 2026, the Jayhawks...
What: No. 19 Kansas at Colorado Where: Boulder, Colo. • CU Events Center (11,064) When: Tuesday, January 20, 2026 • 10 p.m. (CT) Play-by-Play: Jon...
No. 19 Kansas (13-5; 3-2) has a huge opportunity to gain some much-needed momentum on the road this week. Bill Self's squad, which opened up...
The word got out Friday that Dylan Edwards was heading to Lawrence for his official visit. But it might have been an extensive visit before that,...
Chase Jenkins arrived in Lawrence looking forward to meeting the staff after several conversations over the phone. The transfer quarterback from...
Elijah Cannon’s decision to sign with Kansas was built early in the recruiting process after speaking with defensive backs coach Brandon Shelby. The...
When Kansas plays host to BYU on January 31, three prospects are expected to be in attendance inside Allen Fieldhouse. Two of the prospects, Tay...
Matthew Gill’s path to Kansas football started more than 9,000 miles away in Australia. At 19 years old, the Sydney native signed with Kansas as a...
Darryn Peterson completed a moment nearly 10 months in the making as Kansas took down Baylor on Friday night. With 5:21 remaining in the first half,...
On Friday night, No. 25 Kansas (13-5; 3-2) defeated Baylor (11-6; 1-4), 80-62. The Jayhawks were led by Darryn Peterson (26) and Flory Bidunga (23)....
For the second consecutive game, Kansas (12-5, 3-2 Big 12) rolled to a blowout at home, executing well on both ends. The Jayhawks' showing against...
What: Kansas vs. Baylor Where: Lawrence, Kan. • Allen Fieldhouse (15,300) When: Friday, January 16, 2026 • 7 p.m. (CT) Television: Fox...
Kansas will look to build on its blowout win over Iowa State, facing off against Baylor on Friday at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks were able to...