WATCH: Bryson Tiller previews Baylor game and more
On Thursday afternoon, Kansas big man Bryson Tiller met with the media to preview the Baylor game and more.
JayhawkSlant was on hand and has the video posted below.
On Tuesday night, No. 25 Kansas (12-5; 2-2) handed No. 2 Iowa State (16-1; 3-1) its first loss of the season, 84-63. On a night when Bill Self's...
Bill Self, during his weekly press conference on Thursday, talked about facing Baylor on Friday night, the importance of building momentum for the...
Hunter Higgins has been on KU’s campus so many times he already felt like he was a part of the team. Higgins reported to campus on Wednesday and...
Jaden Harris said his visit to Kansas made him feel like he was at home. The safety from Georgia, who signed with the Jayhawks after a previous stop...
After nearly turning the ball over, Elmarko Jackson dove on a loose ball near halfcourt. Jackson found Jamari McDowell, who hit Tre White for a...
Coming off a loss at West Virginia on Saturday, it was going to take a special type of performance for No. 25 Kansas (12-5; 2-2) to emerge victorious...
Behind four double-digit scorers, Tre White (19), Darryn Peterson (16), Melvin Council (15), and Flory Bidunga (10), No. 25 Kansas defeated No. 2...
On Tuesday night, No. 25 Kansas (12-5; 2-2) handed No. 2 Iowa State (16-1; 3-1) its first loss of the season. Tre White led the way with 19 points...
Kansas ended Iowa State's undefeated season in statement fashion, blowing out the second-ranked Cyclones 84-63 at Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday. The...
JayhawkSlant is sitting courtside for tonight's Big 12 Showdown between No. 25 Kansas and No. 2 Iowa State. To participate in tonight's "Live Game...
Jibreel Al-Amin will arrive for spring football and is the type of player who could have an immediate impact on the linebacker group. He had several...
The road doesn’t get any easier for Kansas after falling to 1-2 in conference play for the first time since the 2005-06 season. The Jayhawks face one...
JayhawkSlant caught up with Bill Seals from CycloneReport.com to get his thoughts on tonight's "Big Tuesday" showdown between No. 25 Kansas and No. 2...
During his weekly press conference on Monday afternoon, Bill Self acknowledged the importance of KU's home game against No. 2 Iowa State on Tuesday...
On Monday afternoon, Bill Self conducted his weekly press conference in Lawrence to preview the Iowa State game and more. Self was asked about the...
Kevin Oatis arrived in Lawrence looking to learn more about the Kansas program. A day after he left, he signed his Kansas knowing where his career is...
The Jayhawks are putting together a solid portal class on the interior of the defensive line and it got better with the addition of Kevin Oatis. The...
Eamon Smalls saw the plan from the Kansas coaches led by Jim Panagos. After his visit to Lawrence the defensive tackle did not need to see any other...
Sometimes it pays off to be the last visit. In the case of Nahzae Cox the Jayhawks were the last visit for the Middle Tennessee receiver and ended up...
Corey Gordon’s search for a new college home did not take long once he stepped on campus in Lawrence. The Louisville defensive back committed to...
The early portal session will head into a dead period starting tonight. After Sunday at midnight everything shuts down for the national coaches...
On Saturday afternoon, No. 22 Kansas fell to 11-5 and 2-1 in the Big 12 after losing at West Virginia, 86-75. Kansas returns home on Tuesday night to...
Not long after No. 22 Kansas lost at West Virginia, 86-75, Tre White and Elmarko Jackson met with the media. To hear everything that White and...
The Kansas coaches went into the portal aiming to land two tight ends. On Saturday they accomplished that goal when Albany’s Carter Moses announced...
No. 22 Kansas dropped to 11-5 and 1-2 in the Big 12 after losing at West Virginia, 86-75, on Saturday afternoon. Despite leading by eight points in...