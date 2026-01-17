WATCH: Flory Bidunga, Darryn Peterson, Bill Self talk after Baylor

On Friday night, No. 25 Kansas (13-5; 3-2) defeated Baylor (11-6; 1-4), 80-62. The Jayhawks were led by Darryn Peterson (26) and Flory Bidunga (23).

Since losing at West Virginia last Saturday, Bill Self’s squad responded with two double-digit victories over Baylor and No. 2 and previously unbeaten Iowa State (84-63).

After moving to 13-5 and 3-2 in conference play, Bill Self, Flory Bidunga, and Darryn Peterson met with the media.