Watch Lance Leipold at Big 12 media days on the podium

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold took the podium at the Big 12 media days on Wednesday. He believes the Jayhawks have added the depth and versatility needed to take the next step this season, mentioning key transfer additions like running backs Yasin Willis and Dylan Edwards, while also talking about the return of offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki.

Leipold also discussed their Week 3 trip to London to face Arizona State, calling it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the players and discussing the challenges that come with international travel. He said the exposure from playing at Wembley Stadium and being featured on a national stage will benefit not only the football program but the university.

Leipold said developing players for life after the game, focusing on academics, accountability and growth. He said the expectations around the Kansas program have changed since he arrived, but believes this year’s roster has the talent, depth and experience to compete for a spot near the top of the Big 12 standings.

Watch what he had to say at the Big 12 media days in his opening press conference.