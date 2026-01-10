WATCH: Tre White, Elmarko Jackson talk WVU loss and more
Not long after No. 22 Kansas lost at West Virginia, 86-75, Tre White and Elmarko Jackson met with the media. To hear everything that White and Jackson had to see, look below.
Not long after No. 22 Kansas lost at West Virginia, 86-75, Tre White and Elmarko Jackson met with the media. To hear everything that White and Jackson had to see, look below.
On Saturday afternoon, No. 22 Kansas fell to 11-5 and 2-1 in the Big 12 after losing at West Virginia, 86-75. Kansas returns home on Tuesday night to...
The Kansas coaches went into the portal aiming to land two tight ends. On Saturday they accomplished that goal when Albany’s Carter Moses announced...
No. 22 Kansas dropped to 11-5 and 1-2 in the Big 12 after losing at West Virginia, 86-75, on Saturday afternoon. Despite leading by eight points in...
Despite leading by eight points, 59-51, with 14:55 left in the second half, No. 22 Kansas lost at West Virginia, 86-75, on Saturday afternoon....
Tre White made a three to give Kansas an eight-point lead with 14:55 to play in the second half. The Jayhawks missed their next nine shots in a seven...
No. 22 Kansas and West Virginia are closing in on tip from Hope Coliseum. To participate in today's "Live Game Chat", click here....
The Jayhawks have picked up a commitment from Kasen Carpenter at Oklahoma State. The staff was searching for a center in the transfer portal and...
What: No. 22 Kansas at West Virginia Where: Morgantown, W. Va. • Hope Coliseum (14,00) When: Saturday, January 9, 2026 • 11 a.m. (CT) Television:...
During his recruitment, Tyran Stokes, the 6-foot-7, 225-pound small forward from Rainier Beach High School in Seattle, Wash., has taken official...
Throughout the bulk of its non-conference schedule, Kansas hung its hat on the defensive end. The Jayhawks had the fifth best defensive efficiency in...
Jibreel Al-Amin arrived at Kansas looking to see the program Jayhawks have targeted at linebacker. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound linebacker committed after...
Going into the portal season the Kansas coaching staff was looking to retool their special teams. They were looking for a kicker, punter, and the...
The Jayhawks were looking for a tackle in the transfer portal and found their target in Nick Morrow. The 6-foot-8, 315 pound Morrow started several...
Down by 15 with 4:21 left in the second half, No. 22 Kansas (11-4; 1-1) rallied to stun TCU, 104-100 in overtime on Tuesday night. On a night when...
Bill Self, while addressing the media on Thursday afternoon, provided the latest update on Darryn Peterson, talked about facing West Virginia on...
On Thursday afternoon, Kansas guard Elmarko Jackson met with the media to preview the West Virginia game and more. Jackson talked about KU's win...
The Kansas staff is looking for two wide receivers in the transfer portal. They got on the board with their first commitment from Nik McMillan from...
Jeffrey Manns has quickly become one of the most sought-after defensive tackles on the junior college level, and the attention hasn’t surprised those...
Christian Pritchett arrived in Lawrence on Tuesday and when he left on Wednesday he was committed to Kansas. The Georgia Tech transfer wrapped up a...
After entering the transfer portal from Tulane, Tre’von McAlpine took an official visit to Lawrence and quickly felt he had found the right fit for...
The Jayhawks have added to their portal running back group with a commitment from Yasin Willis who played at Syracuse. Willis was one of the first...
The Jayhawks are off to a good start in the transfer portal and it could get better. There have been several visitors on campus and they have been on...
Kansas played 35 minutes against TCU that Bill Self called awful and soft. The Jayhawks trailed by 15 and were on the verge of dropping to 0-2 in...
On Tuesday night, No. 22 Kansas (11-4; 1-1) rallied to stun TCU (11-4; 1-1), 104-100 inside Allen Fieldhouse. Trailing by 15 with 4:21 left in...
Led by Darryn Peterson (32), Tre White (22), Melvin Council (18), and Flory Bidunga (16), No. 22 Kansas rallied to stun TCU, 104-100 in overtime....