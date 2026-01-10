Skip to main content
Kansas
WATCH: Tre White, Elmarko Jackson talk WVU loss and more

Screenshotby: Shay Wildeboor59 minutes agoJayhawkSlant

Not long after No. 22 Kansas lost at West Virginia, 86-75, Tre White and Elmarko Jackson met with the media. To hear everything that White and Jackson had to see, look below.

