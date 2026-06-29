Yasin Willis will play a big role at running back

The Jayhawks will have a new look in the backfield this season and Yasin Willis will be a big part of it. Kansas will be breaking in new quarterbacks and running backs for 2026 and expect to see Willis play a key role.

When Willis entered the transfer portal the Kansas coaches led by Jonathan Wallace were quick to reach out to him. After leading Syracuse in rushing last season there were several teams going after Willis.

“Coach Wallace reached out when I hit the portal,” Willis said. “You know, he told me he’d been watching me for some time now, and he said he really wanted me to get up here for a visit.”

Willis’ next step was an official visit where he heard more about the position and how he would fit in after meeting with Wallace and associate head coach Andy Kotelnicki.

At 6-foot-1, 225 pounds he has a physical style the coaching staff liked.

“Him (Wallace) and Coach K basically told me they love how downhill I am with the ball,” Willis said. “They like how I get vertical after all my cuts and stuff like that. They also notice little things like how I can read certain defenses, like when people blitzing and also pass blocking, too. They want me to play a big role in that pass block.”

Willis brings a physical style of running to Kansas

Last year Daniel Hishaw and Leshon Williams brought a physical style of running. Willis expects to do more of the same and said if teams want to stop him, they better have more than one defender.

“Very physical and I run downhill,” he said. “You know, I tell everybody, you know, it’ll be hard to stop me from one person. I don’t even like to go down. I like to fight for the extra yards, especially after contact. So, I just say very aggressive, very versatile. You know, I can catch out of the backfield as well.”

In 2025 some of Willis best games were against good programs. He ran for 91 yards and three touchdowns against Tennessee. That is one reason the Volunteers recruited him in the portal. He ran for 94 yards against Clemson and added 76 against Georgia Tech. Against Miami he carried it 13 times for 63 yards.

Playing against good competition will have him ready for the Big 12.

“Even when you learn it from back then, you try to build on it, and then you share that information, especially with the young guys that’s in the room,” Willis said. “So, having that experience back then, playing against those defenses, it teaches me how to play smarter, play faster. Watching that film back then, I got a lot of things that I’ve seen that I have to work on.”

When Wallace started looking for running backs Willis was at the top of his list. He was following Willis and when he went in the portal the Jayhawks moved fast. After watching him in spring football Wallace is glad to have him in the backfield.

“He’s almost as tall as I am, and he’s every bit of 230, and he can pick his knees up and put them down,” Wallace said. “He has good his and his change of direction in the box. I think he does a really good job being vertical as a runner. And those are really a lot of the things that we hoped for in finding him and the type of player that he is.”