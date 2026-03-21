Zuby Ejiofor talks before facing Kansas on Sunday

SAN DIEGO — On Sunday afternoon, Kansas, the No. 4 seed in the East Region, and St. John’s, the No. 5 seed, will meet with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line. On Saturday afternoon, both Kansas and St. John’s met with the media to preview the game.

Zuby Ejiofor, who played at Kansas for one season, is having an All-American-type season for Rick Pitino and St. John’s.

Just minutes ago, Ejiofor spoke to the media inside the St. John’s locker room and talked about his time at Kansas and more.