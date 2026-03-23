Florida Gateway moves to the top
The 2026 women’s flag football campaign is past the halfway point and a familiar name has surfaced to the top of the JCGridiron.com Filthy 20 National Rankings. Florida Gateway College dominated a big showdown in the Sunshine State to jump into the top spot this week.
Florida Gateway defeated previously unbeaten Daytona State, 51-7, on March 11 to send a notice to the rest of the folks vying for the NJCAA title in early May. The Timberwolves then followed it up with a 59-0 beat-down of Emmanuel College three days later. Daytona State dropped to No. 4 in the rankings with the loss.
Out west, the last remaining undefeated squad on the west coast saw its perfect run come to an end as Saddleback came up short against Cypress, 26-20, in Orange Empire Conference play. The Bobcats were 14-0 heading into the matchup, but a late score from the Chargers proved to be the difference in a tight battle out west. Saddleback still sits at No. 3 in the rankings while Cypress has jumped up to No. 5 in the rankings.
One of the top programs in the Midwest could be Bryant and Stratton College, who went 1-1 out of the gate to start the season. The lone loss was to a solid Aurora University team, who is still undefeated at the four-year ranks. Bryant & Stratton jumped up one spot to No. 11 in the rankings.
Pratt College is another to keep an eye on in the Midwest ranks. The Beavers are 3-1 out of the gate with the lone loss coming against a very solid Kansas Wesleyan program that is ranked among the top five in the four-year ranks.
Northern California had its first games ever when Diablo Valley College defeated Modesto Junior College in both games of a double-header last week. The Vikings are off to a quick start in their first season of competition and jumped off the bubble to No. 12 in the rankings this week.
A number of programs in the Northeast are scheduled to start playing this coming week.
The rest of the JCGridiron.com Filthy 20 Rankings follow.
The Filthy 20
|Rank
|School
|City
|Record
|1
|Florida Gateway
|Columbia County, FL
|8-1
|2
|Wallace
|Hanceville, AL
|0-0 (20-0 in fall)
|3
|Saddleback
|Mission Viejo, CA
|14-1
|4
|Daytona State
|Daytona Beach, FL
|8-1
|5
|Cypress
|Cypress, CA
|12-3
|6
|Ventura
|Ventura, CA
|7-2
|7
|Pratt
|Pratt, KS
|2-1
|8
|Golden West
|Huntington Beach, CA
|5-4
|9
|Shelton State
|Tuscaloosa, AL
|0-0 (11-6 in fall)
|10
|Irvine Valley
|Irvine, CA
|9-3
|11
|Bryant & Stratton
|Wauwatosa, WI
|1-1
|12
|Diablo Valley
|Pleasant Hill, CA
|4-1
|13
|Snead State
|Boaz, AL
|0-0 (13-8 in fall)
|14
|Norco
|Norco, CA
|6-2
|15
|Santa Barbara City
|Santa Barbara, CA
|3-3
|16
|Calhoun
|Decatur, AL
|0-0 (13-6 in fall)
|17
|DuPage
|Glen Ellyn, IL
|1-2
|18
|East Los Angeles
|Monterey Park, CA
|7-11
|19
|Modesto
|Modesto, CA
|0-2
|20
|Hartford
|Hartford County, MD
|0-0
Others on the Bubble: MiraCosta (CA) 1-5, North Central Missouri 0-6, Bishop State (AL) 0-0