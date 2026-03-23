Florida Gateway moves to the top

The 2026 women’s flag football campaign is past the halfway point and a familiar name has surfaced to the top of the JCGridiron.com Filthy 20 National Rankings. Florida Gateway College dominated a big showdown in the Sunshine State to jump into the top spot this week.



Florida Gateway defeated previously unbeaten Daytona State, 51-7, on March 11 to send a notice to the rest of the folks vying for the NJCAA title in early May. The Timberwolves then followed it up with a 59-0 beat-down of Emmanuel College three days later. Daytona State dropped to No. 4 in the rankings with the loss.

Gateway’s Makinzie Moody rushes the quarterback in a win over Daytona State (image c/o FGC Athletics)

Out west, the last remaining undefeated squad on the west coast saw its perfect run come to an end as Saddleback came up short against Cypress, 26-20, in Orange Empire Conference play. The Bobcats were 14-0 heading into the matchup, but a late score from the Chargers proved to be the difference in a tight battle out west. Saddleback still sits at No. 3 in the rankings while Cypress has jumped up to No. 5 in the rankings.

One of the top programs in the Midwest could be Bryant and Stratton College, who went 1-1 out of the gate to start the season. The lone loss was to a solid Aurora University team, who is still undefeated at the four-year ranks. Bryant & Stratton jumped up one spot to No. 11 in the rankings.

Pratt College is another to keep an eye on in the Midwest ranks. The Beavers are 3-1 out of the gate with the lone loss coming against a very solid Kansas Wesleyan program that is ranked among the top five in the four-year ranks.

Northern California had its first games ever when Diablo Valley College defeated Modesto Junior College in both games of a double-header last week. The Vikings are off to a quick start in their first season of competition and jumped off the bubble to No. 12 in the rankings this week.

A number of programs in the Northeast are scheduled to start playing this coming week.

The rest of the JCGridiron.com Filthy 20 Rankings follow.

The Filthy 20

Rank School City Record 1 Florida Gateway Columbia County, FL 8-1 2 Wallace Hanceville, AL 0-0 (20-0 in fall) 3 Saddleback Mission Viejo, CA 14-1 4 Daytona State Daytona Beach, FL 8-1 5 Cypress Cypress, CA 12-3 6 Ventura Ventura, CA 7-2 7 Pratt Pratt, KS 2-1 8 Golden West Huntington Beach, CA 5-4 9 Shelton State Tuscaloosa, AL 0-0 (11-6 in fall) 10 Irvine Valley Irvine, CA 9-3 11 Bryant & Stratton Wauwatosa, WI 1-1 12 Diablo Valley Pleasant Hill, CA 4-1 13 Snead State Boaz, AL 0-0 (13-8 in fall) 14 Norco Norco, CA 6-2 15 Santa Barbara City Santa Barbara, CA 3-3 16 Calhoun Decatur, AL 0-0 (13-6 in fall) 17 DuPage Glen Ellyn, IL 1-2 18 East Los Angeles Monterey Park, CA 7-11 19 Modesto Modesto, CA 0-2 20 Hartford Hartford County, MD 0-0

Others on the Bubble: MiraCosta (CA) 1-5, North Central Missouri 0-6, Bishop State (AL) 0-0