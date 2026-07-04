Let the fireworks begin!

The 2026 season has officially started with the release of the JCGridiron.com Preseason Dirty 30 Rankings. For the 22nd straight season, JCG releases its preseason rankings of the Fourth of July weekend, expecting another photo finish.

Last season was as close as we have ever seen, with College of San Mateo and Iowa Western splitting the Dirty 30 championship. It was the third straight split of the title and sixth all-time since the rankings began in 2005. In 21 years, we’ve had 15 individual champions and six split titles, with 14 different programs laying claim as national champs.

San Mateo and Iowa Western split the Dirty 30 Title in 2025

Some might ask; how are the rankings formulated or how does a program get a high ranking? Very good questions.

During the spring, JCGridiron solicits the coaches in an attempt to locate the top talent for the Rivals (now On3/Rivals) database. If coaches do not respond, they are likely not to get as high of a ranking as they would expect. The bottom line is, if we don’t know what you have it’s hard for us to give you a high ranking. Fortunately, most of the power programs do respond because they understand the importance of promoting their players and getting them in the database.

Another big factor in recent years is being good at key positions. For instance, it’s very difficult to win a national title in this era without a competent quarterback in the year 2026. Look at all of the title winning teams and most of them had winners under center. Every now and then a program will win with defense, but it’s getting rarer every season.

Unlike some of the other internet trolls or publications producing preseason forecasts, JCGridiron is not afraid to take risks when it comes to its Preseason Dirty 30 Rankings. We don’t just anoint last year’s champion as the frontrunner. That’s lazy and lacks insight. We take chances based on our intel, which makes things a bit more interesting and promotes potential programs ready to make a big jump. With a ton of coaching changes every year, you never know what kind of impact a new coaching staff can have.

Having said all of that, it’s time to start the madness for 2026. Here is a glimpse of the top five teams in the rankings followed by the complete JCGridiron Dirty 30 Preseason Rankings and Dirty 30 Rankings history.

JCGridiron Dirty 30 Preseason Rankings

Rank School City ’25 Finish 1 San Mateo San Mateo, CA 12-1 2 Hutchinson Hutchinson, KS 11-1 3 Iowa Western Council Bluffs, IA 12-1 4 Tyler Tyler, TX 11-1 5 Golden West Huntington Beach, CA 12-1 6 Northwest Senatobia, MS 10-2 7 Diablo Valley Pleasant Hill, CA 10-2 8 Gulf Coast Perkinston, MS 9-2 9 Mt. San Antonio Walnut, CA 10-2 10 East Mississippi Scooba, MS 7-3 11 Modesto Modesto, CA 9-3 12 Copiah-Lincoln Wesson, MS 8-2 13 Saddleback Mission Viejo, CA 10-2 14 Georgia Military Milledgeville, GA 10-1 15 Ventura Ventura, CA 10-2 16 Cerritos Norwalk, CA 8-3 17 Coffeyville Coffeyville, KS 7-3 18 San Francisco San Francisco, CA 7-4 19 Butte Oroville, CA 8-3 20 Butler El Dorado, KS 7-3 21 El Camino Torrance, CA 8-3 22 Hinds Raymond, MS 6-3 23 Iowa Central Fort Dodge, IA 8-4 24 Trinity Valley Athens, TX 7-3 25 Riverside City Riverside, CA 7-4 26 Garden City Garden City, KS 6-5 27 Northeast Booneville, MS 5-4 28 Fullerton Fullerton, CA 8-3 29 Fresno City Fresno, CA 7-5 30 Snow Ephraim, UT 4-4

Others on the Bubble: Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, Itawamba (MS), De Anza (CA), Los Medanos (CA), Navarro (TX), Southwestern (CA), Cisco (TX), DuPage (IL), Moorpark (CA), Sequoias (CA), Jones (MS), Citrus (CA), Foothill (CA), New Mexico Military, Monroe (NY), San Diego Mesa (CA), Pasadena City (CA), Victor Valley (CA), American River (CA), Independence (KS), Sierra (CA), North Dakota State College of Science, Blinn (TX), Antelope Valley (CA), Reedley (CA), Canyons (CA), Monterey Peninsula (CA), Bakersfield (CA), Holmes (MS), Southwest (MS)

Dirty 30 History of Champions

Year Champion(s) 2025 (split) Iowa Western (IA) / San Mateo (CA) 2024 (split) Hutchinson (KS) / San Mateo (CA) 2023 (split) Iowa Western (IA) / Riverside City (CA) 2022 San Mateo (CA) 2021 San Francisco (CA) 2020-21 (C-19) Hutchinson (KS) 2019 Riverside City (CA) 2018 East Mississippi (MS) 2017 Iowa Western (IA) * 2016 (split) Garden City (KS) / Fullerton (CA) 2015 San Francisco (CA) 2014 East Mississippi (MS) 2013 (split) East Mississippi (MS) / Butte (CA) 2012 Iowa Western (IA) 2011 East Mississippi (MS) 2010 Mt. San Antonio (CA) 2009 Mt. San Antonio (CA) 2008 Butte (CA) 2007 (split) Gulf Coast (MS) / Butler (KS) 2006 Blinn (TX) 2005 Glendale (AZ)