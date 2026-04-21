Little movement at the top

The 2026 flag football season is nearing the final weeks of the season and Florida Gateway seems to have the inside track on a first-ever JCGridiron.com Filthy 20 National Title if they can keep rolling through the NJCAA title tournament in Illinois next Month.

Out west, things are winding down as the most prominent conference will have its first-ever tournament as the Orange Empire Conference Tournament starts this week. No. 6 Cypress will host No. 8 Saddleback in one of the semifinals on Thursday while No. 5 Irvine Valley will host No. 13 Golden West in the other. The winners will meet the following week on Thursday to determine a tournament champion.

Cypress has two quarterbacks with game, including (3) Maddy Banks (image c/o Cypress Athletics)

Despite the Orange Empire Conference being the dominant conference, Ventura looks like the best team on the West Coast and improved to 12-2 on the season with dominating wins over East Los Angeles (67-0), Saddleback (48-18) and Oxnard (46-6). The Pirates will host a tournament later in the month.



Bryant and Stratton of Wisconsin broke into the top-10 after improving to 6-2 over the past couple of weeks. With a couple of games remaining in the regular season, it will be interesting to see if they get an invite to the NJCAA title tournament at College of the DuPage in May.



Wallace College of Alabama remains at No. 2 and was part of an Alabama Conference that played during the fall. They were 20-0 during the fall and will remain at No. 2 in the rankings for the remainder of this season. Hopefully the Alabama ranks join the rest of the country in playing during the spring in the future.



The rest of the JCGridiron.com Filthy 20 Rankings follow.

The Filthy 20

Rank Team City Record 1 Florida Gateway Lake City, FL 14-1 2 Wallace Hanceville, AL 0-0 (20-0 in fall) 3 Ventura Ventura, CA 12-2 4 Daytona State Daytona Beach, FL 9-3 5 Irvine Valley Irvine, CA 13-4 6 Cypress Cypress, CA 17-5 7 Pratt Pratt, KS 7-4 8 Saddleback Mission Viejo, CA 16-5 9 Bryant & Stratton Wauwatosa, WI 6-2 10 Shelton State Tuscaloosa, AL 0-0 (11-6 in fall) 11 Snead State Boaz, AL 0-0 (13-8 in fall) 12 Diablo Valley Pleasant Hill, CA 4-2 13 Golden West Huntington Beach, CA 6-7 14 Norco Norco, CA 12-6 15 Santa Barbara Santa Barbara, CA 3-3 16 Calhoun Decatur, AL 0-0 (13-6 in fall) 17 Hartford Bel Air, MD 4-6 18 DuPage Glen Ellyn, IL 4-7 19 Roxbury Boston, MA 2-2 20 North Central Missouri Trenton, MO 3-8

Others on the Bubble: East Los Angeles (CA), Modesto (CA), MiraCosta (CA), Bishop State (AL), Harrisburg Area (PA)