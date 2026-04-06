The latest round of rankings from the JCGridiron.com Filthy 20 Rankings have been released and has some movement in the top 10. Florida Gateway remains on top, but the California ranks have seen some shakeup in the past two weeks.

Gateway remains a dominating force. The Timberwolves are now 11-1 after winning three more times since the last set of rankings. With a 74-0 win against DuPage and a 66-0 win against four-year LaGrange, Gateway finished off the two-week period with a 25-7 win on April Fool’s Day over instate rival Daytona State.

The California ranks have at least four programs that could call themselves contenders. Saddleback suffered its second loss of the season to Irvine Valley as the Lasers streaked to a comfortable 26-6 win in Orange Empire Conference play. As a result, the Bobcats dropped to No. 6 in the rankings.

Honest Watson and the Pirates have a lot of talent out west

The top team out west right now is Ventura College, who comes in at No. 3 after running its record to 9-2. Ventura has handled Irvine Valley twice, including a 51-34 win against the Lasers two weeks ago. The lone losses for Ventura came against Cypress and Saddleback earlier in the season when the squad was shorthanded without a couple of its best players.

Irvine Valley may be the hottest team at the moment after smashing Cypress, 26-0, last week in Orange Empire Conference play. They get No. 14 Norco and No. 13 Golden West this week.

Cypress has had a couple of disappointing performances in the past two weeks, falling to Golden West (27-12) before getting blown out by Irvine Valley last week (26-0). They get Long Beach State to start the week before a critical Orange Empire Conference battle with Saddleback on Thursday.

If there was a couple of programs out west that could call themselves dark horses, it would be Diablo Valley or Golden West. DVC has played just a handful of games up north and doesn’t have any more games listed on the official schedule after beating Modesto a couple of times. Golden West has been up and down all season, capturing big wins against Irvine Valley and Cypress but falling to Saddleback and Cypress twice apiece. The Rustlers have played an all-JUCO schedule out west and have arguably played the toughest schedule of any of the teams but sit at 6-5 for the season.

Things have picked up in the colder areas of the country and Pratt College in Kansas has established itself as one of the top programs in the Midwest. The Beavers have been busy playing five games over the past two weeks and sit at 6-3 overall as of Monday morning. Pratt is at No. 7 in the rankings but did suffer a disappointing loss to No. 18 North Central Missouri two weeks back (39-12). Bryant & Stratton of Wisconsin is 2-2 out of the gate, with a pair of losses to a solid four-year Aurora College, who sits at No. 11 in the womenscollegeflagfootball.com national collegiate rankings. B&S easily handled Benedictine College for its two wins and sits at No. 12 in the rankings.

The rest of the JCGridiron.com Filthy 20 Rankings follow.

The Filthy 20

Rank School City Record 1 Florida Gateway Lake City, FL 11-1 2 Wallace Hanceville, AL 0-0 (20-0 in fall) 3 Ventura Ventura, CA 9-2 4 Daytona State Daytona Beach, FL 9-3 5 Irvine Valley Irvine, CA 11-4 6 Saddleback Mission Viejo, CA 16-2 7 Pratt Pratt, KS 6-3 8 Cypress Cypress, CA 12-5 9 Shelton State Tuscaloosa, AL 0-0 (11-6 in fall) 10 Diablo Valley Pleasant Hill, CA 4-1 11 Snead State Boaz, Al 0-0 (13-8 in fall) 12 Bryant & Stratton Wauwatosa, WI 2-2 13 Golden West Huntington Beach, CA 6-5 14 Norco Norco, CA 11-5 15 Harrisburg Area Harrisburg, PA 2-0 16 Santa Barbara Santa Barbara, CA 3-3 17 Calhoun Decatur, AL 0-0 (13-6 in fall) 18 North Central Missouri Trenton, MO 1-6 19 East Los Angeles Monterey Park, CA 7-12 20 Roxbury Boston, MA 1-2

Others on the Bubble: Modesto (CA), Du{age (IL), Hartford (MD), MiraCosta (CA), Bishop State (AL)