2028 OL Carson Adkins knows of several fall visits already

In the first part of this year Class of 2028 offensive lineman Carson Adkins spent a lot of time fielding calls, meeting with coaches, and learning about schools.

Now that the summer is halfway over and he’s going into his all-important junior season of high school Adkins is getting an idea for what the next steps in the process might be.

This offseason Adkins’ focus has been on working with his team and their strength coach. He also has a speed class and he’s using that to take parts of his game to the next level.

But the next step will be fall visits.

“I’ve got a few visits in mind,” Adkins told KSR+ this week. “I definitely am going to go down to Penn State. I’ll go to Indiana. I’ll go to Kentucky and Tennessee, too. Then there’s a few maybes in there. Maybe Ohio State, I’m not sure yet. Maybe Michigan State. But there are some I’m sure I’m going to be taking.”

The 6’6, 290-pound offensive tackle from Newark (Ohio) Licking Valley is a three-star on Rivals (87) and in the Rivals Industry Ranking (82.33).

The 6’6, 290-pound offensive tackle from Newark (Ohio) Licking Valley is a three-star on Rivals (87) and in the Rivals Industry Ranking (82.33). Penn State is the current favorite in the RPM.

When KSR+ touched base with Adkins last month he said that he had not visited any of the schools that had offered him.