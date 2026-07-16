2028 Quarterback Recruiting Preview

For the first half of this year KSR+ has meticulously tracked Kentucky’s acquisition of high school football talent from the Class of 2027. Now it’s time to start shifting attention to the Class of 2028 while continuing to track the current class until signatures come in.

The first half of the year was also the time for building Kentucky’s recruiting board for 2028. More offers will still go out but a large number of the program’s eventual targets from the 2028 class are already actively communicating with the coaching staff since the contact period started up.

It’s far too early to know how the class is going to play out at any position but we do know a little bit about top targets, offers that have already gone out, and some visits that have taken place.

KSR+ will start with an overview of the quarterback recruiting picture in 2028.

Recruiting the nation’s best

As expected Kentucky has offered many of the most talented quarterbacks in the nation. The room seems healthier than it has been in a very long time with Kenny Minchey’s transfer, Jake Nawrot’s commitment, and Matt Ponatoski’s Wednesday decision.

The previous coaching staff offered some 2028 quarterbacks but we have to cut through those and focus on the players actively hearing from the current staff.

Coppell, Tex., quarterback Carter Zinglemann was one of the first passers the Cats offered from the Class of 2028 all the way back in January. Another very early quarterback offer went to Lukas Prock. The Wellesly, Mass., four-star is the No. 5 quarterback in the nation and picked that offer up during a conversation with Joe Sloan.

At the end of March four-star quarterback Jamar Howard from Clovis West in California picked up an offer during a conversation with Will Stein, who is very familiar with west coast quarterback recruiting but has since expanded the net to fit Kentucky’s approach.

In April, the staff offered Christopher Vargas, the No. 1 quarterback in the nation on Rivals. He hails from Lawrence (Mass.) St. John’s Prep. UK also offered Graham Simpson of Martin (Tenn.) Westview in April.

Waller, Tex., four-star quarterback Tristin Gaines, the No. 8 player at his position in the ’28 class on Rivals, picked up an offer around this time as well.

Moreno Valley (Calif.) Vista Del Lago quarterback Josiah Boyd landed an offer from Kentucky in May. He’s ranked the No. 61 player regardless of position in the class.

Mooresville (N.C.) Lake Norman four-star Kaden Craft announced a Kentucky offer about the same time. Calhoun, Ga., quarterback Trace Hawkins also landed an offer from Kentucky in May, shortly after those others.

May was a busy time for quarterback recruiting as Gadsden, Ala., prospect Sam Sollie picked up a Kentucky offer then, too.

One of Kentucky’s latest 2028 quarterback offers went to Anthony Turner of Virginia Beach (Va.) Landstown. Turner only received his offer last month. Kentucky also offered Brentwood, Tenn., quarterback Gavin Strang last month.

The recruiting landscape so far

Kentucky got involved with Zinglemann relatively early considering how recently the staff came in. The staff offered him in January, before many other offers have come in. It will be interesting to see if that head start makes the nation’s No. 11 quarterback more of an option.

Ohio State is the current favorite for Boyd in the RPM but it wouldn’t be wise to put too much stock into that metric too early in the process while players are still gathering information.

Howard is open to Kentucky, based on early reports, but that is not one of the gameday visits he has already locked in.

Craft has been popular since Kentucky offered. Ohio State, Wisconsin, Maryland, Indiana, UCLA, Oregon, and Nebraska have offered since then.

Vargas and Ohio State seem enamored with one another and the Buckeyes are at 93% in the RPM.

Kentucky is already one of Hawkins’ top choices. He told Chad Simmons that Clemson, LSU, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, and Virginia Tech are his top choices.

Turner’s offer list is primarily made up of SEC and ACC schools. It seems like he is still in the early stages of his recruitment, which hasn’t taken shape yet.

Kentucky offered Sollie but he is committing soon and will pick between Auburn, Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi State, and Alabama.

Ohio State, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, and Notre Dame currently lead for Prock and he will probably decide soon.

Factors to consider

Kentucky has stacked several talented quarterbacks on the roster early in the Will Stein era. Jake Nawrot hasn’t arrived yet but he’s coming. Quarterbacks in the 2028 class are going to be looking at a very different depth chart situation than they did for most of the previous dozen-plus years. That might make it more challenging to recruit one of the nation’s most sought after arms. Then again, quarterbacks love Kentucky’s brain trust at quarterback.

There’s also a question of how much NIL the Cats can devote to the position on the heels of bringing those other talented quarterbacks in, with so many other roster needs still pressing.

But it looks like Kentucky is once again in the running for some of the nation’s top quarterbacks. Nobody in the very early wave of 2028 quarterback commitments has been very serious about Kentucky and the Cats are in a position where they can afford to bide their time. There isn’t a pressing need at quarterback in 2028, but you probably still need one most every year.