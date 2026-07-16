2028 Running Back Recruiting Preview

Kentucky is recruiting many of the nation’s top quarterbacks from the Class of 2028 and this is well established. But who are the program’s top running back targets in next year’s class?

That’s the central recruiting question KSR+ is tackling on Thursday.

Here’s a look at who the Cats have targeted in the backfield as well as the recruiting forecast for the main targets.

The approach so far

Kentucky’s approach seems to be a balance between offering the top-ranked running backs in the nation — those are the players every coach looks at on tape and sees the same juice — and some lower-ranked players who seem to fit the style the staff is looking for. That latter approach is how they tackled the running back position in the 2027 class.

The majority of 2028 backs offered by Will Stein’s staff so far are from South of the Mason-Dixon line but these players come from all over the map.

Kentucky has offered Kevin Hartsfield, the No. 1 running back in the nation out of Covington (Ga.) Newton, as have most of the other programs in the country.

The No. 2 running back in the nation is Zaiden Jernigan from Louisville, Miss., and he reported an offer from Kentucky earlier this year.

Kentucky also has an offer out to the No. 3 running back nationally. That’s Sean Simon, a 5’10, 185-pound back from La Porte, Tex.

The Wildcats extended an offer to Tomball, Tex., running back Ian Thomas in April. He’s ranked the No. 7 running back in his class.

Shortly after taking Kentucky’s offensive coordinator job Joe Sloan extended an offer to Ruston, La., running back Dalen Powell. He’s a four-star and the No. 16 running back in the class.

One interesting new offer went to Antonio Booker in May. He had been offered by UTEP last year and that Miners squad has a presence on this UK staff.

The recruiting forecast

Jernigan told KSR+ last month that he has been in contact with Kentucky’s coaches but he hasn’t set up a visit yet. The situation with he and the other top-ranked backs on the board will be the same. If Kentucky wants to make a huge level of emphasis at the position they could be in the conversation but the competition is going to be ferocious.

SMU is the overwhelming favorite in the RPM for Simon and there are picks for the Mustangs to land him.

Kentucky offered Thomas earlier than a lot of other schools out there, including Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, and others. In fact, the biggest offers came after Kentucky so the Wildcats got involved at a good time.

Battle had some big offers before Kentucky’s came in but a lot more came in after the Wildcats’ offer. So they weren’t playing catch-up on a timeline there.