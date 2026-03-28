Wisconsin Herd Head Coach Beno Udrih Says Keegan Brown is a 'Workaholic'by: Jacob Polacheck1 hour agoPolacheckKSRRead In AppJan 20, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Brigham Young Cougars director of video & analytics strategy Keegan Brown on the bench in the second half during the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn ImagesKSR+ talks to Wisconsin Herd head coach Beno Udrih about Kentucky's hire of Keegan Brown as director of roster management.