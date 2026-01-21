Breaking down Kentucky's latest football offers

The Class of 2027 has officially taken center stage. A player’s junior season is his most important for recruiting purposes and Kentucky’s coaches have a wealth of information about players all over the map. With portal work pretty much wrapped up and the whole crew assembled in Lexington get ready for a lot of offers to go out.

KSR+ will continue reporting on these players throughout the next year as Will Stein works on his first full signing class.

Wesley Winn has been committed to Boston College for nearly a year but Kentucky has offered the 5’10, 160-pound athlete from Boca Raton (Fla.) Saint Andrew’s School. The 2027 prospect is ranked the No. 99 prospect in Florida by Rivals and has a three-star (82.67) Industry Ranking.

Winn has blown up as a national prospect and now has offers from Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Michigan, Florida State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Indiana, and many others.

Q’Mari Hudson is a 6’5, 300-pound offensive tackle from Chesapeake (Va.) Western Branch who is a four-star (86.71) in the Rivals Industry Ranking. He is ranked the No. 4 prospect in Virginia’s 2027 class on Rivals. Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Syracuse, NC State, West Virginia, and Cincinnati are other schools that have offered.

Hudson boasts a 6’11.5-inch wingspan. His offer was extended by assistant offensive line coach Derek Warehime.

Ian Walker was also offered by Warehime this week. The 6’6, 305-pound tackle from Burlington (N.J.) The Pennington School is a four-star in the Rivals Industry Ranking (86.00) and the No. 9 prospect in New Jersey from the 2027 class.

Alabama, Penn State, Ohio State, Georgia, Tennessee, Nebraska, Pitt, Boston College, Oregon, Florida, Wisconsin, Maryland, and LSU have also offered. So he was well-known by several places where new UK coaches were.

Warehime gave Terrance Warren his 27th offer of the recruiting process this week. Alabama, Auburn, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Louisville, Florida State, Ole Miss, North Carolina, NC State, UCLA, Georgia Tech, Cal, USC, Florida, and Missouri are other schools that have offered.

The 6’4, 330-pound iOL has a three-star (85.00) Rivals Industry Ranking and the network ranks him the No. 60 iOL in the 2027 class nationally.

Cutter Leftwich and new assistant offensive line coach Dallas Warmack were the two coaches who extended an offer to Caden Moss. The 6’4.5, 295-pound tackle from Jackson, Miss., is ranked the No. 1 prospect in Mississippi and the No. 15 player overall in the Rivals Industry Ranking. That means Moss is a five-star prospect. Ole Miss, Alabama, LSU, Texas, Ohio State, Florida, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Nebraska, and many others have offered.

Nate Carson is also one of the highest-ranked offensive linemen from the 2027 class. He’s a four-star (91.16) in the Rivals Industry Ranking and that makes him the No. 3 prospect in South Carolina on Rivals. Cutter Leftwich and new assistant offensive line coach Dallas Warmack extended the offer to Carson. In-state programs Clemson and South Carolina have offered the 6’4, 290-pound iOL from Irmo, S.C., but out-of-state programs like Ohio State and Alabama have offered as well.

Gecova Doyal from Pullayup, Wash., is a 6’4, 260-pound three-star (86.00) in the Rivals Industry Ranking. He’s the No. 5 prospect in Washington from the Class of 2027 according to Rivals. Oregon, Washington, SMU, Miami, Tennessee, Penn State, Arizona State, and Cal are other schools that have offered. Dallas Warmack extended the offer on Kentucky’s behalf.

Sacramento (Calif.) Mater Dei iOL Lex Mailangi is a 6’4, 320-pound Class of 2027 three-star (84.00) and Rivals ranks him the No. 78 prospect in California. Oregon, USC, Louisville, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Alabama, Michigan, Maryland, and Cincinnati are schools that have offered. Dallas Warmack offered him on Kentucky’s behalf.

Braylon Lane is a Class of 2027 wide receiver from Houston (Tex.) C.E. King. The 6’3, 185-pound prospect has a three-star (82.00) Industry Ranking and Rivals ranks him the No. 97 prospect in Texas. He has offers from Houston, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Arizona State, Auburn, Oklahoma State, TCU, and others.

Sean Fox is a Class of 2027 linebacker who attended Kentucky’s junior day and landed an offer there. He was able to connect with linebacker coaches Tony Washington Jr., and Chad Wilt. The 6’5, 210-pound linebacker from Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central is a four-star (86.59) in the Industry Ranking and Rivals rates him as the No. 6 prospect in Indiana. He has other offers from Michigan State, Purdue, Minnesota, and Kansas, among others.

UK corners coach Allen Brown is on the road and he re-offered Emerson Lewis, a 5’11, 185-pound corner from Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day School. He’s a four-star (86.38) in the Industry Ranking and Rivals has him as the No. 18 cornerback in the 2027 class. He has offers from South Carolina, Alabama, Florida State, Vanderbilt, Indiana, SMU, West Virginia, and many others.

Walter Maestre is a 6’2, 180-pound receiver from Sharpsburg (Ga.) East Coweta and he’s a three-star (82.33) in the Industry Ranking. Rivals rates him the No. 71 prospect in Georgia. Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Florida, Texas A&M, Miami, Indiana, USC, and West Virginia are schools that have offered in addition to Kentucky.

Jeremiah Rozier is a Class of 2028 offensive line recruit who will be hearing from the staff a lot over the next couple of years. The 6’3, 268-pound tackle from Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside landed an offer from Kentucky today. He already had an offer from UGA.

Joe Price III extended Kentucky’s offer to Dillon Mitchell. listed as a 5’8, 155-pound athlete from Houston (Tex.) C.E. King. He’s a four-star in the Rivals Industry Rankings (86.89) and Rivals places him as the No. 95 player in the nation regardless of position. Oregon didn’t carry many receivers as small as Mitchell but he’s highly ranked for a reason.

Elijah Cox tagged Will Stein and basically the entire defensive coaching staff in Lexington in his offer announcement on X. The 6’4.5, 230-pound EDGE from Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake has offers from Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Baylor, Missouri, and others.

Kentucky has thrown its hat into the ring for Elijah Haven, one of the top 2027 quarterbacks in the nation. The 6’4.5, 220-pound quarterback from Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham School has a five-star Industry Ranking (96.42) and is the No. 6 quarterback in the nation according to Rivals. He’s the No. 1 quarterback in the Industry Rankings, however. The notable thing here is that Haven is from Baton Rouge. That was one piece of Joe Sloan’s recruiting territory at LSU and he was the Tigers’ main recruiter for him. Haven has offers from most of the top programs in the nation so there is a long way to go here. Getting Haven on campus for a visit would be a first step.

Tampa (Fla.) Armwood linebacker Theo Wilson landed a Kentucky offer early this week as well. Rivals ranks Wilson as a three-star (88) and the No. 25 linebacker in the 2027 class. Some of his other offers are from Louisville, Indiana, Virginia, Syracuse, Illinois, Oklahoma State, Georgia Tech, and Missouri.

Davis Seaman is a 6’5, 265-pound offensive tackle from Columbus (Ohio) Bishop Watterson and he has a three-star (85.33) Rivals Industry Ranking. That places him as the No. 36 offensive tackle in the 2027 class. He has an offer from Ohio State as an in-state prospect and several other power conference offers as well. He’s one of many highly regarded offensive lineman the Cats’ three offensive line coaches have offered in recent days.

Darian Moseley is a 6’0, 185-pound receiver from Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson and Rivals rates him as a three-star (87). That makes him the No. 21 prospect in Alabama. Mississippi State and Vanderbilt are his other SEC offers.

Kentucky also extended an offer to Brooklyn Maxey, a 6’2, 205-pound athlete from Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day. Wake Forest, North Carolina, Syracuse, and Pitt are other power conference schools that offered before Kentucky.

Tommy Douglas is a 6’4.5, 225-pound tight end from Princeton (N.J.) Hun School and he landed a Kentucky offer early this week. He’s one of the most sought-after tight end prospects in the nation and has offers from Rutgers, Virginia, Nebraska, Alabama, Michigan, Vanderbilt, Ohio State, Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina, and many other power conference schools.

Speaking of elite tight ends with a new offer from Kentucky, enter Ahmad Hudson, a 6’6, 230-pound tight end from Ruston, La., who is a five-star prospect. He’s the No. 1 tight end in the nation and the No. 17 prospect regardless of position. Joe Sloan was one of the coaches recruiting him at LSU. In addition to UK and LSU he also has offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Ole Miss, and many other top programs.