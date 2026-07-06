Capilouto provides an update on J Batt's arrival

J Batt has already been announced as Kentucky’s successor for Mitch Barnhart as athletics director but he’s not in Lexington yet.

On Monday, University of Kentucky president Eli Capilouto provided an update on the transition to the Batt era.

“J Batt and I spoke this afternoon and he has reinforced his commitment to UK and his excitement about joining the Big Blue Nation as soon as possible. We are working quickly to finalize his start date and his family is eager to join our community as well. We are excited about J and his family joining us soon. We look forward to J hitting the ground running as CEO of Champions Blue and @UKAthletics Director at the @universityofky,” Capilouto posted on X.

Batt’s original buyout at Michigan State was $5 million but when the school’s president, Kevin Guskiewicz, appeared to leave for Clemson that caused the buyout to be halved.

Now, Michigan State has convinced Guskiewicz to stay on as athletics director and that means Batt’s buyout at Kentucky is likely to be the full original amount. Capilouto’s message seems to indicate that won’t be a stumbling block for Kentucky but it does mean that there has been a delay on the timetable.

Two KSR+ sources have confirmed that Batt is still expected to be in the position without a significant hiccup. It was reported that Michigan State pushed for Guskiewicz to return but not Batt and one source pushed back on that and stated that Batt was already set for his transition to UK and Guskiewicz’s return didn’t change anything.