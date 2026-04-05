Cascade of miscues cost Cats series against Mizzou

A cascade of mistakes in the top of the fifth inning cost the Wildcats their SEC series against Missouri on Sunday at Kentucky Proud Park.

Kentucky walked four batters, hit a batter, threw a wild pitch, and committed an error in the decisive frame, which saw Missouri bat around and plate four runs with the benefit of only two hits.

The Tigers (19-14, 3-9 SEC) held the lead the rest of a chilly day at KPP and captured their first league series of the year with a 5-2 victory.

Kentucky (23-8, 6-6 SEC) finds itself facing issues at the plate, on the mound, and in the field after dropping its third straight weekend series since sweeping Alabama to open league play.

One of the biggest problems has been situational hitting. The Cats stranded 31 runners in the three-game series, including 24 in the two losses.

Kentucky had just 21 hits in the series, collecting only six in both of the losses on Friday and Sunday.

“We got a lot of guys on base… (and) we hit some balls that were absolutely crushed today,” UK head coach Nick Mingione said. “If you go back and look, we’re going to meet our quality at-bats standard. Our amount of hard-hit balls… sometimes that’s how baseball works. You just crush them, and they’re standing right there.”

Missouri starter Sam Rosand (2-2) and reliever Juan Villarreal combined to shut down Kentucky’s bats after the Cats grabbed a 2-1 lead in the third on a solo home run by Luke Lawrence. They tossed four scoreless innings before handing it over to Eli Skidmore, who added two more shutout innings to earn his first save of the season.

Ben Cleaver (1-2) started and took the loss for UK. The junior left-hander had his longest outing of the season, pitching 4.2 innings, but allowed four runs (one earned) on four hits, two walks, and a hit batter. His throwing error in the fifth inning on a sacrifice bunt attempt by the Tigers helped open the door to the big inning.

“You’ve got to execute a little bit better, and you’ve got to make plays,” Mingione said. “We left some outs on the field. You’ve just got to be able to make plays. Like I told our guys, the best team is not going to win the game. It’s the team that plays the best, and we didn’t play the best today.”

Up Next

Kentucky returns to action on Tuesday at KPP against Louisville. It’s the first game of the home-and-home series with the rival Cardinals. Game time is slated for 5:30 ET on the SEC Network.