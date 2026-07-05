Cornerback Caleb Ivey has a few fall visits in mind

Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County cornerback Caleb Ivey landed an offer from Kentucky before Will Stein was even hired. Chris Collins was the defensive backs coach and Mark Stoops was the head coach when Ivey learned he had an opportunity to play in Lexington.

Sometimes a coaching change causes those offers to disappear. But in Ivey’s case the new staff quickly made it clear that they also want him in Lexington.

Safeties coach Josh Christian-Young actually visited Douglas County in the spring. While at the school he made it clear that Ivey still has an offer from Kentucky. And the fact that he visited Ivey’s school was also a positive for the 2028 corner.

“I’ve had schools reaching out saying Happy Juneteenth or just saying what’s up since June 15th,” Ivey said, referring to the start of the contact period. “Some of the schools reaching out the most I would say are Louisville and I would say Kansas and Kansas State. I would name those three as the schools that have been reaching out to me the most.”

But those aren’t the only schools involved in the 6’0, 150-pound corner’s recruitment. He has taken visits to Mississippi State and Clemson in the past and will make it to Kentucky since the Cats have offered.

Kentucky first offered Ivey during his ninth grade year so even if he’s just getting to know a new coaching staff he has at least been thinking about the possibility of Lexington for a while.

“I know I’m going to get down for a game,” he said. “Kentucky is one school I want to visit for a game. I do want to try to get down to Louisville. I want to get to Texas Tech. I also will want to get to Kansas and Kansas State and then also South Florida and Auburn.”

Ivey said all of those schools are recruiting him as a cornerback.