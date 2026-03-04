Skip to main content
KSR
KSR
Plus
KSBoard
Login
Mobile Menu
KSR
News
Forums
Lobby
KSBoard
The House of Blue
Rupp Rafters - UK Sports
Football
Schedule
News Feed
Roster
Transfer Portal Ranking
Transfer Portal
Kentucky Draft History
FB Recruiting
News Feed
Search
Commitments
Transfers
Team Rankings
Player Rankings
Industry Comparison
Offers
Visits
Recruiting Prediction Machine
Basketball
News Feed
Roster
Schedule
Transfer Portal Ranking
Transfer Portal
Kentucky Draft History
BB Recruiting
BB Recruiting
News Feed
Search
Commitments
Transfers
Team Rankings
Player Rankings
Industry Comparison
Offers
Visits
Recruiting Prediction Machine
NIL
NIL
NIL Deal Tracker
NIL Deals
NIL U
NIL Rankings
NIL 100
NIL Collectives
Sports Business
About
About
Staff
KSR+ On3+ Subscription
Contact
Podcasts
On3
On3 Home
Teams
Network Forums
KSR
On3 Kentucky
Team Store
Join KSR+
Deep dive on Kentucky's AD candidates
by:
Justin Rowland
49 minutes ago
Read In App
50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
KSR+
+
+
One subscription:
The best Kentucky Wildcats coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.
Join Now
Already a subscriber?
Login