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Early Intel on Santa Clara Forward Allen Graves

Jacob Polacheckby: Jacob Polacheck1 hour agoPolacheckKSR
Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Santa Clara Broncos forward Allen Graves (22) dribbles the ball against Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Santa Clara Broncos forward Allen Graves (22) dribbles the ball against Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images

KSR+ has the early intel on Santa Clara's Allen Graves, including how involved Kentucky is expected to be, and if he could stay in the draft.

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