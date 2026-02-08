Five schools stand out to Atherton DT Zai'Vion Meads

Atherton defensive tackle Zai’Vion Meads isn’t ready to make a commitment but he’s gaining clarity as he goes through a fluid process.

Meads, who is now up to 280 pounds, has a long offer list that includes Kentucky, Mississippi State, Wisconsin, Louisville, Purdue, Nebraska, Wake Forest, Baylor, WKU, UNLV, Northwestern, Colorado State, Toledo, Miami-OH, Sacramento State, Austin Peay, Kent State, Southern Miss, Akron, and EKU.

Meads told KSR+ this week that five schools are starting to separate themselves from the pack. His top five currently consists of Nebraska, Louisville, Purdue, Kentucky, and UNLV.

“Some of them have been kinda recent, like Nebraska,” Meads said. “I got offered from them maybe two or three weeks ago. Just from talking with the coaches and how much we communicated and them letting me know how much of a priority I am, I’m anxious to get there to the campus to check it out.

“Same thing with Purdue. We just talk daily and so I’m excited to get to those places. As far as Louisville and Kentucky, those are my hometown schools so it’s always been important for that to be an opportunity for me. And with UNLV, I talk to them all the time. I know for sure I’m going to make it to Vegas and have some things planned.”

Meads said his list of favorites is ultimately about how much those schools have communicated with him and what their plan for him is.

Kentucky and Louisville have both had chances to host Meads for visits recently.

“Me and a few guys I work with went up to Kentucky and I like the new staff,” Meads said. “My position coach is Coach (Anwar) Stewart and he’s still there so I have a relationship with him. We had a relationship before the new staff got there. Will Stein, I like his energy. I know he was at a program that was successful so I know he knows how to win. He’s got some guys with him as far as the staff and I like their vision for the future.

“With Louisville, I was talking with Vince (Marrow) when he was at Kentucky so that’s actually where my first offer came from, from when Vince was at Kentucky. Me and Vince are cool. Me and the new coach who has taken over the defensive line coach position are good. He really likes me. He likes my film a lot. Coach Brown, all of them are cool. I have a good relationship with them as well.”

Last year Meads was known as a stout run defender who was working on developing more of a pass rush. As Chris Vaughn told KSR+ not long ago Meads had nine sacks so that was a big breakout for him in an important part of his gmame.

“That was really working on my hands more and not just only relying on my power,” Meads said. “At first I was really a run stop guy. That was a huge thing. But I wanted to challenge myself to get better in the pass rush game so I got better with my hands, my agility, and my speed. I got faster in the offseason for sure. And then just my understanding of the game. Film helped out a lot, too. Chris would make us watch film. After our games we would go to the gym and he would grade our games and tell us what he wants to see differently in the next game.”

Meads has an official visit to Nebraska scheduled for June 5-7. He plans to take an official visit to Purdue the third week of June. He’s open to scheduling other officials if new schools come along with a strong pitch but he’s happy with the options he has based on the level of communication with each school.

The Wildcat staff has paid a visit to Atherton to check on both Meads and standout 2028 national recruit Grayden Reid.

Kentucky recently added a commitment from in-state offensive lineman Brady Hull, another 2027 recruit.