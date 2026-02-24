Former Cincinnati commit Hezikiah Kelley sets official visit to UK

Hezikiah Kelley was committed to Cincinnati from last summer through most of December. Then he reopened his recruitment and new offers have started coming in.

Kentucky offered early in the Will Stein tenure and coaches from the defensive staff visited the 6’2, 190-pound safety from Cincinnati (Ohio) Northwest.

On Monday evening the former Bearcat commit announced an official visit to Kentucky on X. He will be in Lexington from June 12-14. Last month Kelley had announced plans to visit Kentucky for the second junior day of the year.

A few days ago Kelley announced plans to take an official visit to UConn from May 29-31.

Kelley received several MAC offers last month and Michigan, Michigan State, Pitt, and Ohio State are some of the other coaches who were in to visit according to a report from WCPO reporter Mike Dyer.

Kelly is a Rivals three-star (88) and the No. 25 player in Ohio for the Class of 2027.

Kelley won’t be the only player in Lexington that weekend. Wide receiver Brody Knowles and corner/nickel Miguel “Seatbelt” Wilson are also on the calendar for those days.