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Former NBA Left-Handed PG Explains What It Means to Build an Offense Around a Lefty

Jacob Polacheckby: Jacob Polacheck13 minutes agoPolacheckKSR
May 13, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Beno Udrih (19) dribbles the basketball during the fourth quarter in game five of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Grizzlies 98-78. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
May 13, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Beno Udrih (19) dribbles the basketball during the fourth quarter in game five of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Grizzlies 98-78. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Former NBA left-handed point guard Beno Udrih talks with KSR+ about Mark Pope's plan to build his Kentucky offense around a lefty.

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