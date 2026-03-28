Former NBA Left-Handed PG Explains What It Means to Build an Offense Around a Lefty

Former NBA Left-Handed PG Explains What It Means to Build an Offense Around a Leftyby: Jacob Polacheck13 minutes agoPolacheckKSRRead In AppMay 13, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Beno Udrih (19) dribbles the basketball during the fourth quarter in game five of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Grizzlies 98-78. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images Former NBA left-handed point guard Beno Udrih talks with KSR+ about Mark Pope's plan to build his Kentucky offense around a lefty.