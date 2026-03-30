FOUR DOWNS: What we've learned after six days of UK spring football

In this edition of KSR+ “FOUR DOWNS,” we break down the top things we’ve learned about the Kentucky Wildcats through their first six days of spring football under new head coach Will Stein. The Cats have nine days remaining this spring, culminating with the Blue-White Spring Game on April 18.

1. Return of The Big Blue Wall?

Will Stein raised a few eyebrows in his Q&A session after the Cats’ first Saturday of spring practice, pointing to a renovated offensive line as a big bright spot. “So far, I’ve been really excited about them,” he said. “I think if there’s a current strength to our offense, it’s our offensive line, and we made a major emphasis to bring in people.” Stein noted that, when he was hired about 24 hours before the Dec. 3 national signing day, UK had just one player committed on the O-Line. That meant hitting the transfer portal hard for guys like Coleton Price from Baylor, who was considered by many as the top center available, and top tackle prospect Lance Heard from Tennessee, as well as guard Tegra Tshabola from Ohio State. “You’ve got to build it with grown men,” Stein said. He also pointed to one of the returning players, homegrown junior tackle Malachi Wood, as getting off to a good start this spring. “I think he’s got a lot of upside… He’s really smart and got great length.” Not only did the new UK staff find talent up front, but flexibility. Stein said several players have the ability to play multiple positions, which will serve them well when trying to uphold the “Big Blue Wall” standard. When we got an opportunity to speak to some of the new players and position coach Cutter Leftwich, you could feel the desire to live up to the program’s reputation on the O-Line. “I think the tradition and the history here of the offensive line and the Big Blue Wall is really cool to me, to be able to join this and be a part of it,” Leftwich said. “… It’s something that we’re definitely going to carry on.”

🗣️ What is your standard? How good do you want to be?



Inside practice with @CutterLeftwich. pic.twitter.com/84dXv0i4CM — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) March 30, 2026

2. Kenny Minchey checking all the right boxes

Kentucky’s projected starting quarterback, Kenny Minchey, has been drawing consistent praise from the coaching staff and his new teammates through six days of practice. The Notre Dame transfer has been making a strong impression on and off the field, per Stein. “Kenny’s very poised, very smart, extremely accurate. Throws a great ball, a great deep ball. When we got here, I told (offensive coordinator Joe Sloan) it looks like he’s been in our offense for a long time. That’s just kind of how he is, super-smart. More mobile than maybe I gave him credit for. Like, he’s got some good legs on him. And I think he’s just a natural leader. He’s not some rah-rah guy, but when he steps in the huddle, you feel him, and he looks people in the eye and calls a play with confidence. You know, good conviction in him. So I’ve been really excited about Kenny and him just getting better every day.” Minchey is reportedly building a strong connection with sophomore wideout DJ Miller. The duo connected on a “gotta have it” touchdown in the two-minute drill on Saturday, according to Stein. Count Miller among those who love the accuracy that Minchey brings to the table, describing it as a “real friendly ball.” Added high-profile wide receiver transfer Nic Anderson from LSU: “The ball is always in a good spot.”

3. A new defensive mindset

One of the biggest changes players are talking about in the early stages of spring practice is how much more aggressive the Cats have been on the defensive side of the ball under the direction of new coordinator Jay Bateman, who was known for an attacking mindset during his time at Texas A&M and other stops. “I’ve been very pleased with Jay and that entire staff, what they’ve brought, just from a mindset standpoint, physicality,” Stein said. “I love what we’re doing third-down-wise. He’s got a variety of packages that are really stressful on offenses.” It’s a stark contrast from the previous staff under Mark Stoops, who fielded a number of strong defensive squads during his time at Lexington, but most of those were built on a “bend-but-don’t-break” philosophy. While former DC Brad White often presented himself (at least to the media) as calm and calculating, Bateman comes off more as Gen. George S. Patton in the opening scene of the classic movie, rallying the troops with a giant flag at his back. “Nobody ever defended anything successfully; there is only attack and attack and attack some more.” Said junior inside linebacker Grant Godfrey: “It’s a lot different coaching styles, for sure… Getting after the quarterback, for sure, on third downs.” Fellow junior inside linebacker Antwan Smith added that part of the reason he elected to return to UK was Bateman leaning on his position to blitz more often, which he did a lot in high school.

Watch: Coach Jay Bateman talking Spring Ball. pic.twitter.com/5Q2yDFsN4w — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) March 27, 2026

4. Finding answers at corner?

Bateman conceded that the cornerback position was one of his biggest questions heading into spring practice. Would he have enough talent there to throw the full weight of his aggressive playbook at UK’s opponents in 2026? So far, it sounds like that position group — which includes returnees like Grant Grayton, Demarcus Gardner, Nasir Addison, and Terhyon Nichols to go along with portal additions like Jordan Castell (Florida) Hasaan Sykes (Western Carolina) — has been a pleasant surprise. “I’ve been really impressed with Grant,” Bateman said. “I think he’s going to be a talent… And Demarcus Gardner, if you asked me who I’m most excited about and most happy about that I didn’t know much about, it would be him. And, obviously, ‘Rhyon Nichols is an elite player… And Nasir’s been doing a good job.” When asked about which defensive back he enjoys competing against the most on a daily basis, Miller cited the one-on-one battles between him and the aggressive, physical Nichols.