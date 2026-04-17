Four-star EDGE defender stops by Lexington

Kentucky is not slowing down. Right now the coaching staff is hammering out final preparations for Saturday’s spring game but also working to make sure top targets make it to campus.

That’s all still in progress. In the meantime, on Friday the Wildcats hosted a four-star EDGE defender on an unofficial visit.

Adekunbi Adetayo was at Kentucky to watch spring practice on Friday, one day before the spring game. That means he was able to spend more personal time with the coaching staff than if he had been on campus on a more busy day.

Adetayo is a 6’2, 230-pound prospect from Newark (N.J.) Malcolm X Shabazz and Rivals rates him the No. 209 player in the 2027 class. He’s the No. 21 EDGE and the No. 4 prospect in New Jersey.

There is no clear favorite in the RPM. Adetayo has offers from Penn State, Virginia Tech, Duke, Wake Forest, Vanderbilt, Pittsburgh, Northwestern, Cincinnati, and West Virginia.

Adetayo has also taken recent unofficial visits to Cincinnati and Vanderbilt. He has an official visit to Virginia Tech planned for June 12.

In a recent On3 interview Adetayo said, “The main things that (coaches) like are my get off the ball. That’s probably my best attribute. After that, me being able to stuff the run but at the same time, rushing the passer. I have a really good sense of how to beat the offensive tackle to make the play.”

Kentucky appears to be in a good position with several EDGE defenders in the 2027 class including Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton’s Antwoine Huggins Jr.