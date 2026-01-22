G League Guard Dink Pate Goes On-Record About His College Recruitment, Relationship with Jason Hart, and More

G League Guard Dink Pate Goes On-Record About His College Recruitment, Relationship with Jason Hart, and Moreby: Jacob Polacheck31 minutes agoPolacheckKSRRead In AppFebruary 14, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Team G-League guard Dink Pate (1) of the Mexico City Capitanes drives to the basket against Team C forward Zach Edey (14) of the Memphis Grizzlies during the 2025 NBA Rising Stars Game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn ImagesG League guard Dink Pate talks with KSR+ about Kentucky assistant coach Jason Hart, his path to college basketball, and more.