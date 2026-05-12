Great Crossing Coach Steve Page Talks About Malachi Moreno's Impending Draft Decision

Great Crossing Coach Steve Page Talks About Malachi Moreno's Impending Draft Decisionby: Jacob Polacheck1 hour agoPolacheckKSRRead In AppFeb 14, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) dunks the ball over Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu (9) during the second half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn ImagesGreat Crossing head coach Steve Page talks with KSR+ about Kentucky center Malachi Moreno's impending draft decision.