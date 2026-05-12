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Great Crossing Coach Steve Page Talks About Malachi Moreno's Impending Draft Decision

Jacob Polacheckby: Jacob Polacheck1 hour agoPolacheckKSR
Feb 14, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) dunks the ball over Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu (9) during the second half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Feb 14, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Kentucky Wildcats center Malachi Moreno (24) dunks the ball over Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu (9) during the second half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Great Crossing head coach Steve Page talks with KSR+ about Kentucky center Malachi Moreno's impending draft decision.

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