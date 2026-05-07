Insider Notes on Kentucky's Pursuit of Milan Momcilovic

Insider Notes on Kentucky's Pursuit of Milan Momcilovicby: Jacob Polacheck13 minutes agoPolacheckKSRRead In AppMar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) celebrates after a play during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn ImagesKSR+ has the latest insider notes into Kentucky's pursuit of Iowa State forward Milan Momcilovic in the transfer portal.