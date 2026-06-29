Ismael Camara hasn't ruled Kentucky out yet

Caden Moss and Antonio Berry have committed to Ohio State and Ole Miss, respectively, but Kentucky isn’t totally out of the race for another of the nation’s top offensive linemen.

Ismael Camara announced on X this weekend that 10 schools are still standing in his recruitment.

In no particular order SMU, Oregon, Texas, Tennessee, Ohio State, LSU, Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M, and Kentucky are the schools still standing.

Kentucky already has five offensive line commitments and its entirely possible that’s what the Wildcats go into National Signing Day with. But Kentucky has also recruited Camara for months and he has rewarded that effort with consistent mentions.

Camara didn’t take any official visits over the summer so his recruitment is still up in the air.

The Gilmer, Tex., iOL is ranked the No. 34 player in the nation regardless of position on Rivals and the No. 4 prospect in Texas.

Texas is currently the favorite in the RPM with Oregon running second.

Here’s how Charles Power scouted Camara earlier this year: “Massive offensive lineman with a high ceiling after moving to the United States from France. Checked in at around 6-foot-6, 335 pounds prior to his senior season. Arms measured at 33 inches at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge in 2025. Wide-hipped build carrying considerable mass in his lower body. Has worked to reshape his body heading into his senior year. Did not play varsity football until his junior year of high school. Works at left tackle for his high school team. Has strong functional movement skills with very good ankle flexion for such a large athlete. Nimble and can easily redirect. Has natural power and is scrappy once engaged, showing the desired mentality for an offensive lineman. Able to anchor and stop pass rushers in their tracks on contact. Has the physical traits to develop into a high-end blocker. Also participates in track with a 46-8.5 foot shot put. Still new to football and will need to further improve his technique. Has positional versatility and could play tackle or guard at the next level. Length is below average for top offensive tackles, but good enough. Moves better in functional settings than in a combine. Will need to watch his stamina and weight as a naturally heavier prospect. A high-ceiling prospect who may need some time to develop with further experience and college coaching.”