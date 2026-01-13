Jordan Castell Says He Knew He Was Committing to Kentucky When Jay Bateman Was Hired

Jordan Castell Says He Knew He Was Committing to Kentucky When Jay Bateman Was Hiredby: Jacob Polacheck35 minutes agoPolacheckKSRRead In AppFlorida safety Jordan Castell (14) celebrates after making a play during a football game between Tennessee and Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. © Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesJordan Castell talks with KSR+ about his decision to commit to Kentucky, and the role defensive coordinator Jay Bateman played.