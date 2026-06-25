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KSR+ Football Recruiting

Kentucky adds Callum Wither as a quarterback transfer

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Justin Rowland
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Screenshot 2026-06-25 143916

Kentucky has made an unconventional recruiting addition in the form of a quarterback transfer that should bolster the depth chart ahead of the 2026 season.

Callum Wither is transferring to Kentucky according to a report from Justin Dunk of 3DownNation, and KSR+ sources have confirmed the news. Withers will be on scholarship in Lexington.

Wither is a 23-year old who committed to play for Ohio several seasons ago. He did not see the field and transferred to Wilfrid University in Ontario, where he passed for nearly 2,500 yards and 26 scores while completing 73% of his throws.

He doesn’t have a lot of game experience at the college level but is several years removed from high school, has learned a couple of playbooks, and seems like insurance at a critical position heading into the season.

KSR+ will have more on this developing story.

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