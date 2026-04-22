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What we learned about Kentucky's defense during spring practice

Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett31 minutes agoadamluckettksr
Sep 13, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Terhyon Nichols (20) celebrates after linebacker Daveren Rayner intercepts a pass during the first quarter against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Terhyon Nichols (20) celebrates after linebacker Daveren Rayner intercepts a pass during the first quarter against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

This is what we learned about the Kentucky defense during spring practice. Standouts, positions of concern, expected starters, and more.

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