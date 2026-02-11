Kentucky is in a strong spot with LB Drew Williams

Drew Williams is one of the linebackers that UK defensive coordinator Jay Bateman has spent a lot of time recruiting since he took over in his new role. That emphasis is paying off as Kentucky is one of the main schools in play.

The 6’2, 205-pound linebacker from Canton (Ga.) Sequoyah connected with KSR+ after he attended a junior day in Lexington last month. Since then the communication with Bateman has remained strong.

“I was on the road for one weekend so far,” Williams said. “I went to one junior day at Kentucky but there’s been a bunch of schools that have come in to see me. Coach Bateman has come in, so Kentucky. But also Kansas, Virginia Tech, Virginia, UGA, Duke, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Auburn, and Michigan State. They’ve all come in.”

Most of those schools have offered Williams, who hasn’t named any favorites. Last year he attended games at Alabama, Virginia, USF, Appalachian State, and Memphis.

While he hasn’t named any favorites Williams told KSR+, “I’m not going to lie, Kentucky is going to be one of my eight (favorites).”

He plans to name eight favorites at some point in the near future. After the spring he will select five of those schools to officially visit. There’s nothing on the books yet on that front but Kentucky seems to be in a good spot because of the relationship with Bateman.

“I really like (Bateman),” Williams said. “Honestly, that’s the coach I probably hear from the most. I can really talk to him about anything. I like him honestly because of how much ball he knows but he’s also really funny and he’s somebody I could talk to about anything.”

Williams said Bateman loves his speed and how he can play sideline to sideline as a linebacker. Bateman also likes how fast he gets to the line of scrimmage and that he can play in space.

“I knew who he was before,” Williams said. “I knew he was the defensive coordinator at A&M but I had never contacted him before. The first person I heard from at Kentucky was actually Coach (Chad) Wilt and I also took a gameday visit to Michigan State. But with Kentucky they texted me and wanted me to get up for a junior day.”

Williams had a monster junior season with 138 tackles, 15 for loss, 23 pressures, and six sacks as a first team all-region choice.

While Wilt is at Kentucky now, Michigan State has resumed its recruitment of Williams after a pause. He told SpartanMag.com in a recent interview, “I am looking to play for a great position coach, a great head coach, a great defensive coordinator, guys who have really produced and put people in the league. Of course good academics are very important to my parents and I. The third thing is a good culture on the team and coaches, along with the campus feel.”

Williams is one of the top linebacker prospects on Kentucky’s board and given the level of communication with Bateman and that first junior day visit he’s someone KSR+ will be tracking until he makes a decision.