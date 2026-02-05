Kentucky is targeting several Chris Vaughn-trained prospects

Chris Vaughn is one of the biggest names in the Commonwealth when it comes to football. If colleges want to recruit the best of the best in Kentucky there’s a good chance they will be dealing with Chris Vaughn.

He runs Aspirations Gym and there spends a lot of time training some of the best athletes in the state. Some are younger, some are on the cusp of their college careers. Some have gone on the NFL while others are still producing at a high level in college right now.

KSR+ has touched base with some of the most important movers and shakers in the Kentucky football world. Boyle County head coach Justin Haddix and Frederick Douglass’ Nathan McPeek have both shared their experiences with Will Stein and the new staff.

This week KSR+ touched base with Vaughn to get a sense of which Aspirations players the Cats will target.

Vaughn indicated that Kentucky has been in heavy communication with several players, including some that are committed to other schools.

The last Kentucky staff was actively recruiting Atherton defensive tackle Zai’Vion Meads and the new staff is recruiting him as well. The coaching staff has spent time with Meads and Vaughn indicated that they are starting to show more interest in Meads.

Three 2027 Vaughn-linked prospects on Kentucky’s radar are Allen Evans, Ja’Hyde Brown, and Garyon Hobbs. Allen is the state’s No. 2-ranked player and he is committed to Louisville. Last year Vaughn had indicated that Allen was someone that Kentucky had recruited very heavily in the past. That should continue even though he’s verbally committed to the Cardinals.

Vaughn also told KSR+ that Kentucky’s new staff loves 2028 prospects Kellan Hall and Grayden Reid. Hall (6’4, 255) is rated the No. 5 player in the nation for the 2028 class so keeping him close to home is going to be a huge priority for both Louisville and Kentucky while Reid is the No. 37 player in the nation according to Rivals.

Either Hall or Reid would be a class headliner on defense for Kentucky in any given recruiting year. With both 2028 prospects still uncommitted that is a major opportunity for a new staff at Kentucky. Louisville figures to a strong competition, Indiana already has verbal commitments from Brown and Hobbs, and the nation’s top programs could all be involved through the process as well.

When Kentucky’s coaches visited Atherton they checked on both Meads and Reid so that was an early emphasis.

Vaughn indicated that assistant general manager Pete Nochta was one of the first members of the staff to reach out. A variety of staff members have been involved recruiting Vaughn’s prospects already. Defensive coordinator Jay Bateman has been in contact with Hall. Receivers coach Joe Price III has been in direct contact with Ja’Hyde Brown. Defensive backs coaches have been involved as well.