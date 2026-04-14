Kentucky Likely to Add a Pair of New Transfer Visitors to This Week's Schedule

Kentucky Likely to Add a Pair of New Transfer Visitors to This Week's Scheduleby: Jacob Polacheck36 minutes agoPolacheckKSRRead In AppMar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope calls a play during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn ImagesKentucky is expected to add a pair of transfers to its growing visitor list for this week. KSR+ is tracking all of the upcoming visitors.