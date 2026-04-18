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Kentucky's Mark Pope Has FaceTime Call With USC Center Gabe Dynes in the Portal

Jacob Polacheckby: Jacob Polacheck1 hour agoPolacheckKSR
Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) drives to the basket against Southern California Trojans center Gabe Dynes (45) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) drives to the basket against Southern California Trojans center Gabe Dynes (45) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

USC center Gabe Dynes told KSR+ that he had a FaceTime call with Kentucky head coach Mark Pope upon entering the portal on Saturday.

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