Kentucky's Mark Pope Has FaceTime Call With USC Center Gabe Dynes in the Portal

Kentucky's Mark Pope Has FaceTime Call With USC Center Gabe Dynes in the Portalby: Jacob Polacheck1 hour agoPolacheckKSRRead In AppMar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) drives to the basket against Southern California Trojans center Gabe Dynes (45) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images USC center Gabe Dynes told KSR+ that he had a FaceTime call with Kentucky head coach Mark Pope upon entering the portal on Saturday.