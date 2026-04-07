Kentucky Set to Host Zoom with SEC Guard When Portal Opens

Kentucky Set to Host Zoom with SEC Guard When Portal Opensby: Jacob Polacheck25 minutes agoPolacheckKSRRead In AppMar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope speaks during the postgame press conference after the game against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images Kentucky is set to host a Zoom meeting with an SEC guard when the portal opens on Tuesday, sources tell KSR+.