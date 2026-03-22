Kentucky's season season under Mark Pope ends with a whimper

Kentucky’s second season under head coach Mark Pope didn’t end in a bang, but in a whimper.

While a decent sized crowd of Kentucky fans did make it into the Enterprise Center there wasn’t a lot of confidence in the Big Blue Nation.

If you talked to Kentucky fans traveling in for the game or inside the arena before the game not many expressed optimism in a win. You were more likely to hear tepid or anxious anticipation or a groan and an eye roll.

That doesn’t mean Mark Pope has permanently lost the fan base, but it seems like the Big Blue Nation never fully bought into this team. The energy simply was not there in St. Louis.

On Friday the arena didn’t fully come to life until Otega Oweh banked in a buzzer-beater to send it to overtime. And while I thought the events at the end of the first round win would lead to a much better environment at the start of Sunday’s game it was evident that Iowa State’s fans expected to win and Kentucky’s fans didn’t.

I’ve been to plenty of postseason Kentucky basketball games in my lifetime and there just wasn’t a lot of juice here. That’s not in reference to the team but the fan base. They can be forgiven because it was a very long season. Maybe everyone was just ready to put this one in the past.

It’s weird when Kentucky doesn’t make the NCAA Tournament. That almost never happens. But it has happened, and we know how weird it feels. It’s also weird when Kentucky makes the NCAA Tournament but the optimism and the enthusiasm are as muted as they were this weekend in St. Louis.

Kentucky fans showed up but they weren’t nearly as loud as they are when they have confidence in the team.

Maybe it was fitting that Pope was asked about the supposed $22 million price tag for this year’s team. The actual number is a lot more complicated and likely very different than that but Pope didn’t even protest much when the number came up at the press conference.

That number, true or false, may be one of the main reasons the fan base never got on board with this crew. They would have been ready and waiting if the team had done more to build goodwill but this season just didn’t feel like Kentucky basketball.

Injuries surely played a huge role in that but Kentucky fans care about outcomes a lot more than explanations. There’s no reason Mark Pope can’t get it straightened out but 14 losses in year two stacked with recruiting questions means he has a crucial offseason if he is to find success at Kentucky.

Second round losses are sometimes going to happen and they don’t always indicate something very wrong. But the energy around the program didn’t feel right this weekend. Maybe putting this season fully in the rear view mirror is the best thing for everyone. It’s just that this season was so hard it has undermined quite a bit of the confidence many of the fans have in the future.