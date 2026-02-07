KSR+ Staff Predictions: UK vs. Tennessee

KSR+ staff writers Justin Rowland and Jeff Drummond offer their predictions for Saturday’s highly anticipated rematch between Kentucky and Tennessee at Rupp Arena…

Justin Rowland

This game could obviously go either way, but I’m a little more inclined to think Tennessee will take care of business and secure the regular-season split. This season has been so up and down for so many teams in the league. Kentucky won a close one in Knoxville, but the Vols have played tough on the road since then. UK’s offense looked much better against Oklahoma, but UT’s defense will be a much more formidable task. Otega Oweh‘s recent play inspires confidence that you should be able to count on him going into tonight. Since that loss to UK at home, the Vols have blown out Ole Miss, handled Auburn, and won at Bama and UGA. I’ll call for Tennessee to win a close one, 75-73.

Jeff Drummond

Everything points to a nail-biter in this one. Vegas has the Cats as a 1.5 favorite, and KenPom says it will be Kentucky 73, Tennessee 72. The only thing that would surprise me tonight is a blowout by either team. The Volunteers are playing good basketball, especially since blowing that 17-point lead to the Wildcats in Knoxville on Jan. 17. They’ve had about three weeks to stew over that one, and Rick Barnes’ club will certainly be motivated to avenge that 80-78 loss. Keeping emotions in check will be important for both teams, toeing that line between chippy and out of control. I think this game comes down to the two backcourts. If Kentucky gets a strong combined performance from Denzel Aberdeen, Otega Oweh, and Collin Chandler, I think the denim-clad Cats will take care of business. Aberdeen, no stranger to playing in high-stakes, emotional games, is my pick for MVP in a 77-73 win for UK, but I think there might be a surprise impact player as well in Andrija Jelavic.