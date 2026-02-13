Larron Westmoreland Says His Relationship with Pete Nochta Played Big Role in Committing to Kentucky

Larron Westmoreland Says His Relationship with Pete Nochta Played Big Role in Committing to Kentuckyby: Jacob Polacheck1 hour agoPolacheckKSRRead In AppJTown's Larron Westmoreland looks for room to run as DeSale's Michael Ellis tries to make the stop in the fourth quarter Thursday night. The Colts defeated the unbeaten Chargers 21-18. Oct. 12, 2023. © Matt Stone/Louisville Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK2027 safety Larron Westmoreland told KSR+ that his relationship with Kentucky assistant GM Pete Nochta played a big role in his commitment.